Learn about trauma stewardship, teen dating violence on Wednesday, Feb. 3

The Kellin Foundation and Resilient Guilford offer Coffee & Conversations to give people in helping professions the opportunity to learn and build resiliency together.
Join them at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, for Part 2 of their virtual discussion about the book, "Trauma Stewardship: An Everyday Guide to Caring for Self While Caring for Others," by Laura van Dernoot Lipsky with Connie Burk.
Also, this Wednesday's noon Resilient Guilford Network meeting will discuss teen dating violence. The free program is open to the public.
To register for these Zoom events, visit www.facebook.com/kellinfoundation or call 336-429-5600.
