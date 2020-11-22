Like magic: Multiply your trees, shrubs by using cuttings

Cut the shoots into manageable lengths of a half-foot or so, the upper cuts just above a swollen node where a leaf was attached, and the lower cuts just below a swollen node. Make sure you remember which end was up (furthest from the root). Professionals do this by cutting the bottoms off squarely and the tops at an angle so the ends are not mixed up during planting.

All that's needed, then, is to slide the bottom of each cutting into some well-drained soil, deeply enough so that only the top node still shows. If you plant cuttings in autumn, mulch them to keep the soil warmer and prevent freezing and thawing of the ground from heaving them up out of the soil during winter. If you plant the cuttings in a nursery bed, the rooted plants should be ready to move to their permanent homes by next fall.

Planting, storing

You could, instead, stick the cuttings in the ground in spring. I prefer fall planting because the cuttings have a chance to make some roots before the tops start growing in spring. New shoots can't grow until after they've experienced winter cold.

Spring planted cuttings are often so overanxious to begin growth that new top growth is underway before root growth begins. The shoots soon realize there are no roots to sustain them, then flop over and die.