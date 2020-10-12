 Skip to main content
Lions Clubs hold virtual fundraiser for Backpack Beginnings
20200420g_nws_pantries (copy)

Parker White (right) helps Tim Decourt fill his truck with bags of food at Backpack Beginnings in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, April 17, 2020. All of the Lions Clubs of Guilford County have banded together to launch a virtual fundraiser to benefit the Backpack Beginnings food pantry.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

All of the Lions Clubs of Guilford County have banded together to launch a virtual fundraiser to benefit the Backpack Beginnings food pantry. Conducted on Facebook, Twitter and via email and internet, the fundraising effort runs now through Saturday, Oct. 17.

Backpack Beginnings, one of several food pantries in Guilford County, is the chief supplier of weekend food to food insecure students via the Guilford County Schools system. The needs that the pantry is trying to fulfill have nearly doubled since the beginning of the pandemic.

To participate, visit https://backpackbeginnings.org/donate/

Note "Lions Club" on the donation.

