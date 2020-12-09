Loading up on squash in all its varieties? You'll want some new recipes.

As a country, we unite over squash. Seriously, we do. It's called pumpkin. From pie to quick breads, pancakes and more — we lap up the subtle, sweet flavor. Even its seeds have fans.

However, most of us don't think of pumpkin as squash. This diverse group of fruits of various members of the gourd family come in all shapes, sizes, color and patterns, including pumpkins, butternut, Hubbard, spaghetti, acorn and buttercup.

Every fall, I stock up on good-looking varieties at farmers markets, farm stands and grocery stores. They look great as an arrangement on the kitchen counter. But make no mistake: I really want to cook these beauties!

I occasionally make my mother's version of acorn squash: Baked wedges dripping in butter and brown sugar. But, it's the savory goodies I can make with these naturally sweet winter species that really motivate. Stuffed, pureed, mashed, roasted, steamed, creamed, baked and grilled — almost any cooking method works. Just avoid boiling squash — it tends to turn to watery mush.