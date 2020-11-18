Local senior living communities to host virtual symposium on benefits of non-invasive COVID-19 testing

Abbotswood at Irving Park and Heritage Greens, both Kisco Senior Living communities, are exploring an innovative approach to COVID-19 testing, similar to the method taken by professional sports teams. Using pooled saliva PCR testing, the communities are aiming to create a “safety bubble,” giving the properties the confidence to open amenities and dining for resident enjoyment. To discuss the benefits of this one-of-a-kind testing method that is exclusive to Kisco Senior Living, the communities will host a virtual symposium at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.

The meeting will be held over Zoom and feature residents, health experts and Kisco associates as guest speakers. It is open to the public, but participants will need to RSVP beforehand to receive a link.

The guest speakers include Dr. Todd Gerkin, general surgeon at Carolina Surgery; Duane Graves, senior principal and U.S. operations manager at SiREM Laboratory; Dr. Peter Young, former surgeon and current resident at Abbotswood at Irving Park; and Ed Ward, vice president of operations at Kisco Senior Living. Abbotswood at Irving Park and Heritage Greens have partnered with SiREM labs for the testing.

To RSVP and receive the Zoom link for the informative meeting, call or email Sam Shires at 336-542-7242 or sam.shires@kiscosl.com.