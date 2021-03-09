Look to the lighter side of stew as we move toward spring

In the recipes, I pair beans with chicken, shrimp and crab. I’ve even included one vegetarian dish that has so much flavor you may not miss the meat. All of these have vegetables, too. They also go well with a side salad.

The Cajun seafood and red bean stew is basically a gumbo shortcut — using a quick roux instead of skipping the traditional long-cooked type. This has a tiny bit of andouille sausage for that authentic flavor, but the meat can be omitted. It uses shrimp and crab — a common combination in Louisiana — but the nice thing about this is it does not require the most expensive lump crabmeat. Less-expensive claw meat works just fine.

The Cajun stew can be served over rice if desired, but it’s pretty good just the way it is.

My chicken stew combines boneless thighs with black beans. Breast meat can be used, too. Sweet potatoes add color, flavor and a whole lot of nutrients.

Finally, my vegetarian stew combines chickpeas and a ton of vegetables with curry paste and coconwut milk for a taste of Thailand. This stew also is good over rice, if desired. And it can be easily adapted to add shrimp, fish or chicken.