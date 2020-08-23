Lt. Col. Thomas Rosser Cochran Jr. of Friends Home will turn 100 on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The Virginia native was married to Joan Hunt for 70 years until her death in 2015, and he has four daughters.
Cochran was a lieutenant colonel of the 15th Air Force Division in World War II and flew 50 combat missions in a B-17 Flying Fortress out of Italy.
After active duty he trained pilots in Florida on B-29s.
He received five Bronze Stars and the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Cochran joined Rotary International Club in 1950 and in June 2018, the perfect attendance award was officially named the Tom Cochran Perfect Attendance Award. At that time, Cochran had attended the Rotary Club of Greensboro for 68 years with perfect attendance.
He was the founder and president of Cochran Restaurant Equipment from 1947-81.
He organized and served as the first president of the N.C. Food Service Equipment Dealers Association, was a local director of Bank of North Carolina, is a member of Saint Andrews Episcopal Church and volunteered for several organizations in his younger years.
