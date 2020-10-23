Lydian Bernhardt Averitt: First Moravian Church to host virtual Candle Tea event

For more than 70 years, First Moravian Church in Greensboro has hosted the Candle Tea, a festive celebration of food, music and traditional crafts to herald the beginning of the Advent and Christmas seasons.
More than 2,000 visitors annually come to the church during the first weekend in December to take part in the events.
This year, social distancing restrictions threatened to end the church’s streak.
“We were so disappointed at the thought of not having Candle Tea, but considering the large attendance, the number of our members and friends that participate, and the immersive experiences we offer, there didn’t seem to be a way," said Meredith Cohoon, the church’s Christian education coordinator. “But then, we thought about all the people who tell us each year that Candle Tea is the start of their Christmas season, and how they might feel if they saw our church shuttered and dark that weekend. A church should be a beacon of light in dark times. So, we decided to put Candle Tea online.”
First Moravian’s Virtual Candle Tea will start soon, featuring favorite Moravian foods and holiday items, such as cookies, sugarcake and chicken pies; beeswax candles, lighted stars and crafts will be available for pre-order now through Nov. 20 through the Virtual Candle Tea Store online, at candleteastore.com.
Musical performances and craft demonstrations will also be posted on the church’s website, greensboromoravian.org, to give shoppers the feel of the original event.
No contact pick-up for pre-ordered items will be held in the church parking lot at 304 S. Elam Ave. during Virtual Candle Tea weekend Dec. 4-5. A Living Nativity and performances by the Moravian Band will be featured on the church lawn during pick-up hours.
“It’s not quite the usual, but this event will be special in its own way,” Cohoon said. “It’s still our Christmas gift to the community.”
