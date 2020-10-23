Lydian Bernhardt Averitt: First Moravian Church to host virtual Candle Tea event

“We were so disappointed at the thought of not having Candle Tea, but considering the large attendance, the number of our members and friends that participate, and the immersive experiences we offer, there didn’t seem to be a way," said Meredith Cohoon, the church’s Christian education coordinator. “But then, we thought about all the people who tell us each year that Candle Tea is the start of their Christmas season, and how they might feel if they saw our church shuttered and dark that weekend. A church should be a beacon of light in dark times. So, we decided to put Candle Tea online.”