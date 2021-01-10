Mac Lane: An appreciation for mufflers

Once I caught my phone, and once I realized that my street wasn’t being shelled by a bunch of well-armed, invading Canadians, I recognized that the noise that had ripped through the quiet of the morning was from one of those Dodge Chargers — belonging to the family across the street. More specifically, the teenage son of the family across the street.

As it turns out, I was about 25 feet from the exhaust pipes and being immersed in my phone, I must not have noticed the driver get into the car.

Now, if you are expecting me to go on a rant about teenagers these days and start bellyaching and complaining about his hot-rod muffler, and basically going into full-on grumpy-old man mode, well, I am ashamed to admit ... that was my first reaction. But, I have since come to my senses.

You see, the young man across the street (whom we’ll call J.P. because his name happens to be J.P.) is a terrific young man, and we like him and his family very much. He’s an Eagle Scout, active in our church’s youth group and the fact that he was up and at 'em before sunrise is also a big plus in my book.

Plus, our street really isn’t as quiet as I like to pretend it is. There are lots of noises at that hour that are a lot louder that J.P.’s car. Dogs barking being chief among them.

Also, as I recall, eventually, my mother got her car fixed, but the episode gave me a new appreciation of mufflers. And ever since then, I’ve been a big fan of well-muffled cars ... and well-muffled dogs for that matter.

Mac Lane lives in High Point, is a happily married father of three, who works in the home furnishings industry. Mac can be reached at maclane@northstate.net.