Mac Lane: An unusual fall calls for pumpkins and gourds out the wazoo

It’s already fall, and I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to get my hands on some gourds and arrange them in a festive manner all over my house.
I’m sitting in the car right now, looking at my watch, waiting for my wife, Michele, to hurry the heck up. As soon as she comes down, she and I are headed out to the farmer’s market. We are on a mission. We are going big on pumpkins and gourds this year!
Now, I’ll bet I know what you are thinking. Mac, don’t you always decorate for fall? And I would answer the question like this ... The Lanes are going big because this year is different. Very different. I’m mean, look, we've got half the colleges in this state with students living on campus, while the other half sent all their students home. Church is on TV. We've got no high school football (at least not for public schools) and a really weird college season going on.
In short, nothing about this fall is normal. But do you know what is normal? Jack-o'-lanterns are normal. Misshapen gourds are normal. The kind they sell with warts all over them, those are normal. And giant Cinderella-size pumpkins, are normal.
So can you blame me if there’s a nip in the air and I want my house to be full of mutant squash?
Who knows, I may even go nuts and throw some multi-colored leaves into the mix, all haphazard, like a crisp October breeze just blew through and tossed everything up like a big orange and red salad. I may even varnish some of those decorative vegetables. And I imagine myself saying, “Hey. Check out my shellacked decorative vegetables, everybody!”
Heck, I might even go get one of those wicker cornucopia things and jam it full. There will be no limit this year. It will be a gourd-a-palooza up in here. My vision is for these gourds to look so dad-blame seasonal, I don’t know if I can take it. I don’t know what it is about seasonal gourds, but they just make me happy. Like puppies or flowers or those teeny, tiny, little pumpkins.
When our guests come over — of course we don’t have any guests because of COVID, but if we did — it would be like, BLAMMO! I imagine people will say things like: “Wow Mac, you’ve got decorative gourds out the wazoo!”
And carving pumpkins sounds like a pretty fitting way to ring in the season, so I might even fashion pumpkins in an all-gourd re-enactment of the 2020 presidential debate. Heck yes! I think an heirloom Howden would work nicely for Trump because it’s bright orange, and I could perhaps use a slender organic White Cushaw squash for Biden.
The sky is the limit.
So, I say either you are ready to reap this harvest of 2020 or not!
Mac Lane lives in High Point, is a happily married father of three and works in the home furnishings industry. Mac can be reached at maclane@northstate.net.
