Mac Lane: An unusual fall calls for pumpkins and gourds out the wazoo

It’s already fall, and I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to get my hands on some gourds and arrange them in a festive manner all over my house.

I’m sitting in the car right now, looking at my watch, waiting for my wife, Michele, to hurry the heck up. As soon as she comes down, she and I are headed out to the farmer’s market. We are on a mission. We are going big on pumpkins and gourds this year!

Now, I’ll bet I know what you are thinking. Mac, don’t you always decorate for fall? And I would answer the question like this ... The Lanes are going big because this year is different. Very different. I’m mean, look, we've got half the colleges in this state with students living on campus, while the other half sent all their students home. Church is on TV. We've got no high school football (at least not for public schools) and a really weird college season going on.

In short, nothing about this fall is normal. But do you know what is normal? Jack-o'-lanterns are normal. Misshapen gourds are normal. The kind they sell with warts all over them, those are normal. And giant Cinderella-size pumpkins, are normal.

So can you blame me if there’s a nip in the air and I want my house to be full of mutant squash?