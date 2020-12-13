Mac Lane: Did Hemingway and Fitzgerald start out this way?

I called my wife, Michele, “Can you to drive over to my office building and photograph me laughing?”
“Is this for the book cover?” She asked.
“Yes,” I said. “And there is another thing. Crystal (the graphic designer in charge of this project) said I have to be shirtless. She doesn’t want my shirt collar to show up in the photo. And she says the background needs to be stark white, so we have to go in the hallway.”
Michele arrived. I took my shirt and undershirt off and stood against the wall.
She held the camera up.
You should know that my office is on the ninth floor of Market Square Tower in downtown High Point. It’s a busy place. Even during COVID-19, people walk up and down the hallway. Plus, I’m a 53-year-old man and not some 20-something weightlifter. Even at the beach, I try to keep my shirt on as much as possible.
“OK,” Michele said. “Now you have to laugh.”
“Ha Ha,” I said tentatively.
“No seriously. Give me a great big belly laugh,” she said.
I gave another half-hearted try. “This feels more awkward than amusing,” I admitted. What I was really worried about was that a colleague might walk by at any moment.
“I know what you like,” Michele said. “Pull up one of those videos where people wipe out. You know, the ones like you snicker at at night when I’m trying to go to sleep. Then when you get a good laugh going, I’ll take the picture.”
This is one of the many reasons I married this woman.
So, as Michele predicted, the wipe out videos did the trick and within a few minutes I was laughing uproariously.
I couldn’t help but wonder, did Hemingway and Fitzgerald start out this way? Bare-chested in a hallway?
By now, as you may have guessed, I’ve had my first book published, and I’m incredibly excited. I’ve written a freelance column in the News & Record since 2008, and before that, I wrote for the High Point Enterprise for six years. During the COVID shutdown, I went back through all my old pieces and picked the best ones to include in the book.
In the early days of my writing, it ran under the header “Lovin’ Life.” So, this seemed a natural choice for the title.
I’ve also had some early reviews:
“This book is absolutely the most fabulous book I’ve ever read ... ever!” — Ann Banks, author’s mother
“Don’t you dare print that! You make me sound like a terrible person.” — Michele Lane, author’s wife
“Dad that’s too embarrassing. Can you please delete that?” — Anna Lane, author’s youngest daughter
“I’m serious. This book is fabulous. Fabulous I tell you!” — Ann Banks, author’s mother ... again
If anyone would like to buy a copy, they are for sale at Sunrise Books at 1101 N. Main St. in High Point; at sunrisebookshp.indielite.org; or at amazon.com.
Mac Lane lives in High Point, is a happily married father of three, who works in the home furnishings industry. Mac can be reached at maclane@northstate.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!