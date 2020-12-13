Mac Lane: Did Hemingway and Fitzgerald start out this way?

“I know what you like,” Michele said. “Pull up one of those videos where people wipe out. You know, the ones like you snicker at at night when I’m trying to go to sleep. Then when you get a good laugh going, I’ll take the picture.”

This is one of the many reasons I married this woman.

So, as Michele predicted, the wipe out videos did the trick and within a few minutes I was laughing uproariously.

I couldn’t help but wonder, did Hemingway and Fitzgerald start out this way? Bare-chested in a hallway?

By now, as you may have guessed, I’ve had my first book published, and I’m incredibly excited. I’ve written a freelance column in the News & Record since 2008, and before that, I wrote for the High Point Enterprise for six years. During the COVID shutdown, I went back through all my old pieces and picked the best ones to include in the book.

In the early days of my writing, it ran under the header “Lovin’ Life.” So, this seemed a natural choice for the title.

I’ve also had some early reviews:

“This book is absolutely the most fabulous book I’ve ever read ... ever!” — Ann Banks, author’s mother