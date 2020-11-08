Mac Lane: Eating is a problem

My wife, Michele, of 28 years, turned to me and, in a level tone of voice, said “Mac. You really should be glad that you aren’t dating anyone ... You really wouldn’t do well on a date.”
And, of course, she is absolutely right, on both counts, but what prompted her to say this, requires a little explanation.
When I passed the 50 year-old milestone, I expected reading glasses. I knew about the balding, the graying, the snoring, and the subtle weight gain around the middle. None of these came as a surprise, and at 53, I am happy to report that I am doing my level best to keep all the above in check. But sadly, I’ve discovered a few other things about aging that no one warned me about in my younger years.
As I’ve gotten older, I didn’t know that I’d have such difficulty eating. Yes. Eating. And it’s unsettling.
This is exactly what Michele was talking about: For about a year now, she and I have gotten in the habit of eating take-out tacos from a little local place in High Point, called Pequeño Mexico for lunch. As we tucked into our meal, I did what I always do and poured a generous amount of hot sauce onto my taco. We chatted about this and that. Nothing remarkable. As we chatted, I loaded up another taco with the caliente sauce.
It was about this time that my middle daughter walked in and said, “Dad. Oh my gosh. What is wrong with you?”
Unfortunately, the more hot sauce I added, the more I began to sweat. Then more and more. And I’m not sure why, but whenever I eat hot sauce nowadays, my forehead begins to perspire. And I don’t mean like cute little moist dewy-like bits of sweat, no, much to my shame, my forehead erupts. I sweat in cartoonishly large quantities.
Do you remember that scene in the movie Airplane where the pilots all get food poisoning and a traumatized combat pilot has to land the jumbo jet and sweat pours off of him? The only difference is: His perspirations were from trauma, but mine were from lunch.
My daughter handed me a napkin, then another, then a whole stack.
Dutifully, I wiped my brow, forehead, and in fact my whole scalp with towel after towel.
“Dad,” she said. “I’ve never seen anything like this. I think there might be something medically wrong with you. Seriously.”
Michele said, “He does this all the time. He always puts too much hot sauce on.”
The sweat was now lavishly dripping off my head, down my nose and onto the placemat and newspaper. I stared back at the two of them helplessly and mopped my brow some more.
That’s when Michele delivered the line about how I wouldn’t do well on a date.
And she’s absolutely right. I wouldn’t do well on a date, and I might go one step further, I don’t think I’d do well out in public in such a state.
I can imagine other restaurant patrons asking in discreet and hushed voices, “Is that man having a seizure?”
To which Michele would no doubt reply, “No. He just likes hot sauce.”
Mac Lane lives in High Point, is a happily married father of three, who works in the home furnishings industry. Mac can be reached at maclane@northstate.
