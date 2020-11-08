Mac Lane: Eating is a problem

My wife, Michele, of 28 years, turned to me and, in a level tone of voice, said “Mac. You really should be glad that you aren’t dating anyone ... You really wouldn’t do well on a date.”

And, of course, she is absolutely right, on both counts, but what prompted her to say this, requires a little explanation.

When I passed the 50 year-old milestone, I expected reading glasses. I knew about the balding, the graying, the snoring, and the subtle weight gain around the middle. None of these came as a surprise, and at 53, I am happy to report that I am doing my level best to keep all the above in check. But sadly, I’ve discovered a few other things about aging that no one warned me about in my younger years.

As I’ve gotten older, I didn’t know that I’d have such difficulty eating. Yes. Eating. And it’s unsettling.

This is exactly what Michele was talking about: For about a year now, she and I have gotten in the habit of eating take-out tacos from a little local place in High Point, called Pequeño Mexico for lunch. As we tucked into our meal, I did what I always do and poured a generous amount of hot sauce onto my taco. We chatted about this and that. Nothing remarkable. As we chatted, I loaded up another taco with the caliente sauce.