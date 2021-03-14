Mac Lane: Some practical hints for paying taxes this year

As a public service, and as a guy who has been paying taxes for the better part of 35 years now, I thought I might pass on a little wisdom.
Whether you are an old pro like me or if tax preparation is new to you, I know that, for some, tax forms can be a tad confusing. To this end, I’ve listed a few practical and helpful tips from the Internal Revenue Service’s own website (below) that might help simplify things:
Tax Tip No. 1. If you are head of a household and you received a Form 1095-Z for someone claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return or/and who is filing their own return and is not claimed on another taxpayer’s return (see Schedule 23-A) or is eligible to be claimed on a deceased person’s return, please enter a very large number here.
Tax Tip No. 2. If the amount in Box 3 is NOT greater than the amount in Box 4, 5, 6, 7 and 18, then enter this amount on the advanced earned income credit payments line, then stab yourself in the aorta, then proceed to step 17, only if your Adjusted Gross Income does not exceed your Gross Adjusted Income (except where applicable).
Tax Tip No. 3. Do not make anything up.
Tax Tip No. 4. Complete Section 52 first. Then proceed to section 14, followed by all even numbered sections in reverse order.
Tax Tip No. 5. Divide the total number of claimed and unclaimed deductions you are planning to make — but as you and I both know, these will be disallowed — by your total disbursements from all domestic and foreign sources.
Tax Tip No. 6. Click here for Form 1334-L (Do not use this form.)
Tax Tip No. 7. List total farm income (if none, give details).
Tax Tip No. 8. List 3f by 3d. Under Section 402-J, enter federal income support grants for the production of tobacco, soybeans (but not sorghum, unless for home consumption) and alfalfa whether or not you received any. Failure to do so may result in a fine and death by the electric chair.
Tax Tip No. 9. If you or your spouse purchased an alternative energy vehicle including a qualified plug-in drive motor vehicle, congratulations!
Tax Tip No. 10. On Schedule F1001, line C, list each item you purchased in 2020 made in China — excluding socks. Socks go on Supplementary Form 217-D.
Tax Tip No. 11. If you have had dental work and you are not claiming a refund under the Federal Payroll Protection Act — enter your shoe size here.
Tax Tip No. 12. On Form 30009-F — Enter the names of people you know personally who park illegally. (Use extra pages if necessary.)
Tax Tip No. 13. If you have paid cartoonishly large amounts of money for tuition at an institute of higher learning, you have our sympathy.
Tax Tip No. 14. Make your check payable to “Internal Revenue Service of the United States of America and to the Republic for Which It Stands,” and mark for the attention of Gary.
I sincerely hope that this has been of some help!
And lastly, if any of you who read this happen to be an employee of the IRS, I sincerely hope that you will take this in the spirit of playful fun in which it has been intended. In other words: PLEASE DON’T AUDIT ME!
When not fretting over his taxes, Mac Lane can be reached at maclane@northstate.net