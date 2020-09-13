My phone buzzed last night with a text from long-time friend Burt Williams, who happens to be a big-time music buff. The text read, “Ruin a band name by changing one letter ... GO!”
I slid the phone off the table and onto the floor, so I could finish my dinner with my wife and daughter. About every 10 minutes or so, as we ate, the phone buzzed and buzzed.
After the meal, I picked up the phone.
It read: Huey Lewis and the Newt. Garth, Wind and Fire. De La Soup. Pink Flood.
I wanted to come back at him with a good one. A zinger. And as I was thinking the phone buzzed again with Burt’s text: Nothing? C’mon. Instead of Kiss, how about Kids? With dinner and dishes complete, I thought this would be fun. Knowing I was fudging by changing 2 letters, I responded with, “Puns and Noses.”
Burt texted me a smiley face. Then added, “Cheap Truck.”
I laughed.
Burt followed with, “The Bare-Naked Ladles.”
Me: Ha! Love that!
Burt: Prance.
Me: Bill Haley and the Vomets.
Burt shot back: Now you’re getting it.
I stopped trying to puzzle these out in my head and broke out a sheet of paper. My efforts yielded: The Yarnbirds. Bob Marley and the Jailors. Amy Swinehouse. Tire Straits. Which I promptly relayed to Burt.
Burt: The Mamas and the Tapas.
I had to admit, that was a really good one.
Burt: Bob Seger and the Silver Mullet Band
“Good one,” I texted back. “In keeping with the Spanish food theme, how about The Jamones?”
I scratched out more names on my paper and I’m guessing Burt was doing the same as we both seemed intent on ruining some really good bands.
Burt: Public Enema. Soy Division. The Rolling Scones. Destiny’s Chili. Run DMV.
Me: Supercramp
Burt: Bland Melon
Me: Sillie Nelson. Dank Williams Jr. Merle Laggard. Jerry Peed. Johnny Rash.
Burt: Van Whalen
Me: Sly and the Family Stove. Three Hog Night.
I was enjoying myself immensely and laughing out loud at both Burt’s and my own creations. Did I mention I like word-play?
My wife, Michele, asked, “What’s so funny?” I shared the thread of the text with her, hoping she would think this was as hilarious as I did.
She said, in a flat tone, “So this is what you’ve been laughing at these past several hours?”
“Yes,” I said. “The Rolling Scones. Isn’t that hilarious?”
She nodded politely, but without any real enthusiasm. And I get it, this isn’t her sort of thing. But I couldn’t stop. Getting more and more obsessed, I texted Burt, “The band RUSH has all sorts of possibilities. RUST. MUSH. HUSH. And RASH.
Burt: Red Hot Chilli Poppers
Me: Peter, Paul and Wary. Dr. Hoof.
Burt: I need to go to bed.
“Me too,” I texted. “But I can’t stop.”
I texted back: Me either: Sonny and Chet.
Burt: Sonny and Chet is such a different visual.
Burt: I’m really going to bed now.
Me: Freddie Gender.
Me: The No Go’s
I wonder if I should move on from rock bands to newspaper columnists. Dave Harry and Lewis Gizzard are two that leap to mind ... oh, and we can’t forget Mac Lame.
