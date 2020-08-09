Hello Mac. Your neckties here. Might we have a word?
The trouble is, we’ve been feeling rather ... well ... ignored ... neglected, as are all your dress clothes quite frankly.
Honestly, the morale in your closet is at an all-time low. Everyone is sad. Well, nearly everyone.
Since the pandemic broke out, you seem to rely heavily on those “comfy jeans” you seem so very fond of, a handful of T-shirts your wear over and over and over and that same pair of dreadful khaki shorts.
Honestly, I’ll bet you can’t even remember the last time you put on a necktie? Hmmm? We do. Does December ring a bell?
Can you imagine how it feels to be us? Each new day comes and goes, and the only thing you seem interested in is jeans and shorts, shorts and jeans. Day after inelegant day.
You haven’t retired, Mac, but we worry you are in danger of dressing like one of those retirees who has just given up fashion-wise — you know the ones. The ones who wear flip-flops on airplanes and to weddings.
Honestly, Mac. We know there is a pandemic going on, but still there is no excuse. You used to have taste. You used to have style. Now, each day is more of the same. Blah, blah and more blah. No color. No pizazz. No zip.
And what hurts so much is that we used to be so close. For years, and particularly at the beginning of your career, you wore one of us neckties to work every day. Do you remember? The silk foulard? The brightly colored paisley? The printed Jerry Garcia? The smashing plaid? And might I say: You looked great! You had a flair in those days!
One of the things we liked about you, was that you liked neckties, and you were picky about it. You hand selected each one of us because, as you used to be so fond of saying: “I’d rather have three A-plus neckties than a dozen C-minus ones.”
Are we ringing any bells here?
Then, times changed.
Casual Fridays gave way to more and more casual days at work. We get it. We ties were reserved for special occasions, like weddings, high-church holidays like Easter and Christmas. And funerals ... oh, how we love a good funeral!
And of course, there was furniture market. For decades, we could always count on furniture market, but of course that was canceled this year, too.
And regrettably, this year Easter was on television.
Yes. We know that basically all social gatherings are canceled, but still. Do you have to ignore us completely? Do you know how it feels each morning when you open the closet door? Maybe this will be the day Mac gets his strut back. This may be the day he chooses to sport one of the old ties again?
But it’s not to be.
Mark my words, you’ll soon be hearing from your slacks, sport coats and most especially your dress shoes — if they can even speak out from under that layer of dust they’ve been covered in for so many months now.
I’ve heard them crying out: “Put yourself in our shoes!” they say. “Literally Mac, put yourself in our shoes!”
All of your dress clothes are wondering: Will we ever be back in action again?
And I should also warn you, your wife’s wardrobe is getting restless, as well. That hot fuchsia dress has been ignored for far too long, and she’s not happy about it, either. I personally wouldn’t want to tangle with her.
Let me close by saying: We miss you, Mac!
