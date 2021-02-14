Mac Lane: Writer compiles book of humorous columns

Can I just say, right off the bat, that the readers of this column have excellent taste?
I would like to also add — hopefully without appearing to gush too much — that readers of these same pages are also perhaps the most discerning, most intelligent and most generous with their spending when it comes to buying books of humor. Or more specifically, my book of humor.
You see, back during the Great American Shut Down, I had the idea to read through all the columns I’ve written for the News & Record (can you believe it’s been 12 years?), as well as the High Point Enterprise (six years before that). I picked the ones that garnered the most feedback, or that my wife, Michele, and I liked best, and sent them off to be published in book form.
My expectations were that perhaps a few close friends, family and possibly a handful of others might be interested. In my wildest dreams, I thought, maybe, maybe, maybe, I might sell a hundred or so books. Never in my most fantastical imagination did I think that "Lovin’ Life: A Collection of Humor Columns" would wind up being sold by national retailers such as Barnes&Noble.com, Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon.com.
And I’ve got you all to thank! Sincerely and from the very depths of my heart.
Apparently — and I didn’t know this when I started the project — but if a book sees a significant demand in the first few weeks, it trips some sort of algorithm to which the big boys pay attention. It seems the giant national accounts don’t want to miss out on the next big thing, so here we are.
My sappy little collection of columns, printed in this paper for the last 12 years, about me apologizing to my wife about something she dreamed I did, has made the big-time.
But this has not been without some side effects.
Now, my wife on the other hand ... let me just say this. If you see her around town, please be extra nice to her because she has to deal with me on a daily basis, and let’s just say that I may have let this book thing go to my head.
The other night, she caught me Googling myself.
For nearly three decades, Michele and I have lived a quiet sort of life. We’ve raised our three children, paid off our mortgage and have lived pretty contently. Popcorn on Friday night, church on Sunday. You get the idea.
And then in 2003, I started writing about it all. I wrote about our daughter vomiting on her rug and how I pitched it out of the second story window. I’ve written about how Michele and I have argued over decorating. Warts and all.
And up until now, all these little humorous and sometimes embarrassing parts of our life, were just in the newspaper. And as we all know, the newspaper is wonderful, but one also takes it out to the recycle bin at the end of each week. So it’s gone. Forgotten about. But a book, particularly a book that is now for sale at Target and Walmart, is an entirely different matter.
Books are around for a long, long time.
And if I may be so bold ... if you know of anyone who shares your excellent taste in books. "Lovin’ Life" would make an excellent gift, available locally at Sunrise Books on Main Street in High Point and Scuppernong Books on Elm Street in Greensboro.
Mac Lane lives in High Point, is a happily married father of three, who works in the home furnishings industry. Mac can be reached at maclane@northstate.