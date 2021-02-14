Mac Lane: Writer compiles book of humorous columns

Can I just say, right off the bat, that the readers of this column have excellent taste?

I would like to also add — hopefully without appearing to gush too much — that readers of these same pages are also perhaps the most discerning, most intelligent and most generous with their spending when it comes to buying books of humor. Or more specifically, my book of humor.

You see, back during the Great American Shut Down, I had the idea to read through all the columns I’ve written for the News & Record (can you believe it’s been 12 years?), as well as the High Point Enterprise (six years before that). I picked the ones that garnered the most feedback, or that my wife, Michele, and I liked best, and sent them off to be published in book form.

My expectations were that perhaps a few close friends, family and possibly a handful of others might be interested. In my wildest dreams, I thought, maybe, maybe, maybe, I might sell a hundred or so books. Never in my most fantastical imagination did I think that "Lovin’ Life: A Collection of Humor Columns" would wind up being sold by national retailers such as Barnes&Noble.com, Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon.com.

And I’ve got you all to thank! Sincerely and from the very depths of my heart.