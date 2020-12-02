Make a Donation, Get a Free Lunch

Make a donation to Toys for Tots today, Dec. 3, at Blue Ridge Companies and get a free burger lunch from “Bert’s Burgers.” “Bert’s Burgers” will be provided and prepared by Blue Ridges’ partners at Chadwell Supply. Your donation gets you a burger, chips and drink. Burgers will be available between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Companies’ home office, 5826 Samet Drive, Suite 105 in High Point. Anyone is welcome to make a donation and get a meal. Remember to wear a face covering and social distance.

“Bert’s Burgers” is part of Blue Ridge Companies’ first-ever Telethon for Toys. The High Point-based property management, development, and construction company is taking its annual Toys for Tots collection drive digital this year. Their goal is to earn $20,000 for the Marine Corps’ organization.

The telethon will be live from 10 a.m. to noon today, Dec. 3, and will be accessible via Zoom and the company’s Facebook Page. It will include segments from employees, business partners and suppliers, including showcasing some of their hidden talents. Blue Ridge Companies aims to raise at least $20,000 for the local Toys for Tots organization.