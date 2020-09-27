Making new friends during a pandemic — with wings and multiple legs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While spending time outside this year, have you ever wished you knew more about the bees, butterflies, plants and other bits of nature you see?

Guilford County Extension Master Gardeners want to highlight some of the ways you can not only discover more about the wildlife here in the Triad, but also help document species so we can learn more about connections that may have until now remained hidden.

Here are ways you can learn more about pollinators and native plants in the region on your own, while also connecting with others through your discoveries. Two excellent phone apps to use outside are iNaturalist and Seek by iNaturalist.

With either app, take a photo and receive identification suggestions. Based on your location, Seek will also showcase what plants and animals you’re likely to encounter nearby based on community shares. When you post a photo, others will help identify whatever critters you’ve photo-captured. By adding your photos to iNaturalist, you are also helping to document and improve our understanding of our natural communities.