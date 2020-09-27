Making new friends during a pandemic — with wings and multiple legs

While spending time outside this year, have you ever wished you knew more about the bees, butterflies, plants and other bits of nature you see?
Guilford County Extension Master Gardeners want to highlight some of the ways you can not only discover more about the wildlife here in the Triad, but also help document species so we can learn more about connections that may have until now remained hidden.
Here are ways you can learn more about pollinators and native plants in the region on your own, while also connecting with others through your discoveries. Two excellent phone apps to use outside are iNaturalist and Seek by iNaturalist.
With either app, take a photo and receive identification suggestions. Based on your location, Seek will also showcase what plants and animals you’re likely to encounter nearby based on community shares. When you post a photo, others will help identify whatever critters you’ve photo-captured. By adding your photos to iNaturalist, you are also helping to document and improve our understanding of our natural communities.
When the Mount Rogers Naturalist Rally this year changed to a 10-day backyard and community bioblitz, they asked wildlife biologist Allen Boynton, an iNaturalist whiz, to give a webinar on how to use the app, highlighting some of the additional features it provides for learning about nature and connecting with others near and far. I encourage you to watch his presentation (you’ll be inspired!) at tinyurl.com/yxr666m5.
There are lots of other places to learn about pollinators and plants in our region. While pollinators will use introduced plants, native plants support many evolutionary connections such as specialist relations like the passionflower bee that depends on the yellow passionflower and vice versa. When planting for pollinators, try to use as many native species as possible and avoid any that are invasive. Go to N.C. Native Plant Society at ncwildflower.org for more on natives and invasives.
You can visit the Karen C. Neill Demonstration Garden at Guilford County Extension Center, 3309 Burlington Road, to see display gardens combining native and introduced plants, vegetable plots, herbs, rain gardens, and other environmentally friendly design ideas. Tall shade trees make visiting very comfortable even in summer, yet there are always tons of blooming flowers throughout. The milkweed patch usually hosts monarch butterfly caterpillars and the fennel, dill and parsley in the herb garden usually host black swallowtail butterfly caterpillars — you just need to slow down and take a close look. There are lots of educational signs for those who want to learn more about plants, pollinators and conservation.
If you want even more inspiration for a pollinator garden or to see the great diversity of insects native plants support, take a day trip to the Pollinator Paradise Garden in Pittsboro (carolinapollinatorgarden.org). Extension Agent Debbie Roos has created virtual tours, as well, so you can learn about the plants and wildlife while visiting in person or from home. Roos has also helped create resources for the N.C. Pollinator Conservation Alliance that offers N.C. Pollinator Toolkits (ncbg.unc.edu).
Although some display gardens and in-person meetings may be temporarily closed or canceled, there are lots of virtual opportunities for learning about native plant care at the N.C. Botanical Garden (ncbg.unc.edu) and from the NCNPS (ncwildflower.org). The NCBG showcases native plant communities and provides outreach supporting native plant conservation, something very special for our state.
Many of the NCNPS programs across the state are also being offered virtually, and the website is full of helpful resources. If you’re using a lot of native plants in your home landscape, you can help promote your good work by getting Native Plant Garden Certification (ncwildflower.org/about/certification).
Here in Greensboro, some other parks featuring native plants include LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St., Center City Park at 200 N. Elm St. and Woven Works Park at 401 Cumberland St. Though plants aren’t labeled, you can use your iNaturalist or Seek app to document and discover.
Other special places in the Triad with plants labeled and a mix of introduced and native plants include Green Hill Cemetery at 901 Wharton St., Greensboro Arboretum at 401 Ashland Drive, including a new native grasses area, and Paul J. Ciener Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
You can read more about the trees at Green Hill or view a map and plant details at tinyurl.com/y5j9ey6z.
Lots of other parks and trails are home to native plants, including Gateway Nature Preserve (gatewaynaturepreserve.org), the pollinator garden/Monarch Waystation at Historic Bethabara Park (historicbethabara.org), a native garden at the Piedmont Environmental Center (tinyurl.com/y69mbxju), a native meadow and garden at Tanglewood Arboretum (forsyth.cc/parks/tanglewood/arboretum.aspx), a native meadow at Reynolda Gardens (reynoldagardens.org), and all the parks and trails you can learn more about through the Guilford County Piedmont Discovery app (tinyurl.com/y2pgjm4g).
If you want to be awed by bees and other small critters up close and personal, look at photos from USGS’ Bee Inventory and Monitoring Lab collection (flickr.com/photos/usgsbiml) or get a copy of The Bees in Your Backyard by Joe Wilson and Olivia Carrill.
For a list of N.C. native plants for your garden, try N.C. Audubon’s 700 Bird-Friendly Native Plants for North Carolina (nc.audubon.org/700).
To get a weekly email highlighting a native plant and pollinator, join the N.C. Wildlife Federation’s Butterfly Highway listserv at tinyurl.com/y3tvff83.
Along with all the photos on iNaturalist, you can learn more about wildlife in North Carolina with the N.C. Biodiversity Project (nc-biodiversity.com).
To learn more about habitat conservation, join other community projects like Bumble Bee Watch or Bee City (cityofws.org/921/Bee-City-USA) and Bee Campus USA. Or visit the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation (xerces.org).
View informative webinars on Xerces’ YouTube channel (tinyurl.com/y22w8g57) showcasing the insect lives that sustain us.
Nancy Lee Adamson is an ecologist with the Xerces Society and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service who lives in Greensboro. Email her at nancy.adamson@xerces.org, especially if you are interested in helping with a Bee City effort.
