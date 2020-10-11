Making the most of lighting can keep moods lifted

Consider rearranging furniture and art to make better use of the light coming from ceiling fixtures and sconces.

Ralston sometimes uses virtual reality technology to show clients what a room will look like at different times of day, and how lighting options would look paired with different furnishings. He says they're often surprised at how different the light looks depending on what surfaces surround it.

Use warm firelight

In the fall, lighting a few logs in a traditional fireplace is a great way to shift the mood in your home. And if you don't have a fireplace, you can still enjoy that same warmth and flickering light, says designer and sculptor Elena Colombo, who creates fire features that range from elaborate outdoor installations to delicate tabletop fire bowls.

A small fire bowl can be used on a coffee table or as a centerpiece on a dining-room table to create a warm, welcoming, flickering light that's a step beyond what candles offer, Colombo says. Many fire bowls burn an alcohol-based gel that requires no ventilation.

"As soon as your eye sees the flame," she says, "it just changes your mood."

When choosing your source of indoor firelight, just be sure to follow any fire safety restrictions where you live.

And when night falls, Colombo suggests switching on a few low-wattage lights near the door to your deck or patio. Just having a view of your warmly lit outdoor space can keep you from feeling penned in on a dark autumn night. It will make your home feel more expansive, and maybe even inspire you to grab a sweater and sit out under the stars.