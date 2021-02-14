Man reunited with wallet lost in Antarctica 53 years ago

"I was just blown away," said Grisham, who lives in San Carlos, Calif., with his wife of 18 years, Carole Salazar. "There was a long series of people involved who tracked me down and ran me to ground."

The team who found Grisham were Stephen Decato and his daughter Sarah Lindbergh, both of New Hampshire, and Bruce McKee of the Indiana Spirit of '45 nonprofit foundation. It was the third lost Navy item the trio have recently returned to families.

Last year, Decato got upset when he saw someone's personal Navy ID bracelet for sale in a shop. He decided to buy the bracelet and, with his daughter's help, find the owner and return it. Lindbergh found the Facebook page for McKee's veterans tribute organization and he posted a notice online that helped trace the original owner.

Before he retired six years ago, Decato worked for an agency that does snow cap research in Antarctica. When two wallets were found in the demolition at McMurdo last month, Decato's former boss remembered the bracelet story and shipped both wallets to New Hampshire in hopes they could do some more detective work. Once again, Lindbergh reached out to McKee, who contacted Gary Cox of the Naval Weather Service Association, of which Grisham is a member. The second wallet belonged to a man named Paul Howard who died in 2016, but his family was grateful to receive it.