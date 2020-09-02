Summer is the height of the mango season in South Florida, and good mangoes can be found everywhere. There are many different varieties of mango with different textures, sweetness levels and flavors. Any type works well in this recipe. They add a sweet flavor, soft texture to the plump shrimp.
I like to keep a bag of peeled, frozen shrimp on hand for quick dinners. They can be defrosted in a bowl of cold water in about 5 minutes and take less than that time to cook. Follow the recipe below for cooking shrimp in any other recipe.
I cut the mango into cubes for the salad. Here is a quick way to do that: Slice off each side of the mango as close to the seed as possible. Take the mango half in your hand, skin side down. Score the fruit in a crisscross pattern through to the skin. Bend the skin backwards so that the cubes pop up. Slice the cubes away from the skin. Score and slice any fruit left on the pit.
Helpful hints
- Any ripe fruit can be used instead of mangoes, such as peaches, plums or pineapple.
- Regular spinach can be used instead of baby spinach.
