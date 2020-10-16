Mask Con rescheduled for Oct. 17

Mask Con, originally scheduled for Oct. 10 but postponed due to Hurricane Delta, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Lexington Cinemas, 235 N. Talbert Drive in Lexington.

The show will feature dozens of comic book shop owners and dealers as well as comic book artists from across the region, many of whom faced economic challenges this year when the majority of comic book conventions were forced to cancel due to COVID-19.