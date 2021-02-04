Master Excel in this Randolph Community College webinar

Need to make an Excel spreadsheet, but at a loss where to start? Randolph Community College is hosting a webinar, “MS Excel, Basic,” starting Feb. 15 that will teach students the ins and outs of Excel.
Attendees will learn how to create/edit simple worksheets, work with menus and toolbars, use basic formulas, format entries, merge cells, hide/unhide rows/columns; and learn about date and time functions, text alignment, inserting and deleting columns/rows, freezing/unfreezing cells, splitting the window and page breaks.
The webinar (#76016) is from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 15-March 22. The cost is $70 plus $21 for a textbook.
For information or to register, call 336-633-0268.