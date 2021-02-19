Master Gardener classes

The N.C. Cooperative Extension's Guilford County Master Gardener volunteers are offering the following Zoom classes:
- Growing Great Tomatoes — Top Tips, Part 1: Tuesday, Feb. 23. Learn how to select the right varieties and prepare the soil for beds or containers.
- Container Edibles — Growing Herbs and Vegetables in Pots: March 11. Learn the steps for best results: the right location, best varieties, good timing and planning.
- Culinary Herbs: March 23. Learn the requirements and characteristics of favorite herb plants to use in your kitchen.
- Growing Great Tomatoes — Top Tips, Part 2: April 8. Steps and strategies for planting, maintaining and harvesting your best tomato crop — in beds or containers.
- Flower Growing FUN-Damentals: April 20. Learn about annuals and perennials for any size flower garden. Learn how to choose the correct varieties for your space to maximize color and blooms in beds or containers.
Each class will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Registration is required at http://go.ncsu.edu/growwithus.
For information, call 336-641-2400 or visit guilfordextension.com.