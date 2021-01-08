Master religion calendar - new

Pastor Dines Free on Sundays: Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, with group of 10 or more. Pastor dines free on Wednesdays with group of four or more. Call for reservations. 336-852-5550.

Refuge Recovery: 7 p.m. Thursdays (first floor) and 11 a.m. Saturdays (third floor), Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. Non-theistic, Buddhist-approach to treating and recovery from all forms of addictive behavior. Free, donations welcome. RefugeRecovery.org.

Second Saturday Spiritual Practice: 10-11:30 a.m., 211 W. Fisher Ave., Upper Room, Greensboro. Meet second Saturday of each month. Experience/learn new spiritual practices with Ashley McCarty, therapist. www.secondbreathcenter.com.

SCOTT (Secular Community of the Triad): 11 a.m. Sundays, Earth Fare, 2965 Battleground Ave, Greensboro. All are welcome to the group's far-ranging discussions. https://www.meetup.com/The-Group-Formerly-Known-As-FAACT/.

Seekers Together: 6 p.m. Saturdays, Community Lutheran Church, 4960 U.S. 220 North, Summerfield. A contemporary worship service for people who want to ask the hard questions. Open-ended question and answer discussions, shared table of communion, uplifting contemporary music, and a welcoming community.