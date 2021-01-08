Master religion calendar - new

- Bethany Fellowship Church — The Impact Center holds corporate prayer calls from 6 to 6:15 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 605-475-4700, access code 545792#. Worship and the Word is at 7 p.m. Thursdays and 9:45 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at BFC Word Ministries or via phone at 605-475-4700, access code 545792 (audio only). Grab and Go meals for children is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at these Greensboro locations: Renaissance Shopping Center, 2521 Phillips Ave.; Mount Olivet AME Zion Church, 2123 McConnell Road; World Victory, 1414 Cliftwood Drive; Christ Church Glenwood, 1417 Glenwood Ave.; and Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 W. Gate City Blvd. Ladies Connect Group is at 4 p.m. the third Sunday of the month at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81241897523?pwd=NGlhSkRib1BCRXNSRzcwMVE5UEprdz09; Meeting ID: 812 4189 7523; Passcode: 928648
- Christ Lutheran Church is livestreaming its worship service using Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sundays. Find it in Facebook Groups at Christ Lutheran — Greensboro NC.
- Christ United Methodist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/ChristGreensboro, and broadcasting at 101.7 FM on christgreensboro.org/live.
- Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its Sunday worship service each week at 9:30 a.m. at www.fellowship-presbyterian.com.
- First Baptist Church Greensboro is livestreaming its Sunday worship services at 10:30 a.m. at fbcgso.org or facebook.com/FirstBaptistChurchGreensboro. The church offers virtual Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and virtual midweek vesper services at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays — at fbcgso.org and on Facebook.
- First Lutheran Church Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays and its traditional services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/FirstLutheranGreensboro). Links to previous services can be found at www.firstlutheran.com and www.youtube.com/user/firstlutherangso/videos.
- First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro is livestreaming at 9 a.m. Sundays at fpcgreensboro.org, on YouTube at fpcgreensboro and on Facebook at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. Also, find online videos of Bible studies for adults and Godly Play and more for children at fpcgreensboro.org/digital-formation-library.
- Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown holds in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. www.gatecitybaptist.org/in-person-worship
- Heidelberg United Church of Christ of Thomasville offers in-person Sunday services, featuring an organ, at 10 a.m. and on Facebook Live. The church also offers weekly Bible study at 1 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook Live. huccsecretary@northstate.net.
- Holmes Grove United Methodist Church in Greensboro will offer sermons at 9:15 a.m. Sundays. Services are in-person and online at www.holmesgrovechurch.org and facebook.com/holmesgrovehelpinghandsngratefulhearts.
- Jackson United Methodist Church at 7818 Jackson School Road in Browns Summit offers outdoor worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays. Call 336-508-5747 for the audio sermon of the day. Or join Facebook Live at www.facebook/Samuel A. Moore or www.facebook/Jackson United Methodist Church. To join weekly dial-in services for Sunday school, at 9 a.m., call 701-802-5330, password 4549633#; for Wednesday Bible study, at 11 a.m., call 701-803-5173, password 5152279#; or for Thursday book study, at noon and 7 p.m., call 516-253-3405.
- Memorial United Methodist Church of High Point offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m. and Bible study at noon Wednesdays. The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/3528199731, meeting ID 352 819 9731. Dial in by your location: call 1-646-876-9923, then enter meeting ID 352 819 9731 # #.
- Mercy Hill Church is holding in-person and online services. The church has four campuses, you must register for in-person services. https://mercyhillchurch.com.
- Mount Zion United Methodist Church of Stokesdale offers in-person worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays. Also, the church livestreams at 11 a.m. Sundays at Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/mymtzion.
- Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church of Greensboro is posting its Sunday services, daily devotions, daily playschool chapel lessons and more to its website (www.muirschapelumc.com), its YouTube channel (Muirs Chapel) and its Facebook page (@muirschapelumc). Click the subscribe button on the YouTube channel and like the Facebook page to receive updates.
- New Garden Friends Meeting livestreams meetings for worship at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/NewGardenFriendsMeeting. Prepared messages also will be posted at www.ngfm.org/media.
- New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is livestreaming its worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo. Sunday school is at 8:45 a.m. every Sunday via YouTube and Facebook. The Daily Corporate Morning Prayer is at 7 a.m.; call 605-475-4120, access code 4645913. Bible study is at 11 a.m. Wednesdays; call 425-436-6356, meeting ID 589318.
- Pleasant Union United Methodist Church of Liberty will post services at www.facebook.com/puumc/?ref=bookmarks.
- Presbyterian Church of the Covenant of Greensboro will be offering services at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page: Presbyterian Church of the Covenant — Greensboro NC; and on pastor Mark Sandlin’s Facebook page.
- Sedgefield Presbyterian Church offers services and sermons on its website at www.sedgefieldpresbyterian.org.
- Shalom Community Christian Church is livestreaming its 10 a.m. Sunday service on Twitter, Periscope, Facebook and YouTube. Contact Pastor Dioone Cole at 336-272-4463 to get the Zoom link. Also, the church offers Zumba online from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
- Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its services via Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/shilohbaptist.church.58) and YouTube (Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro, NC). Daily prayers are offered at 7:30 a.m. on the Shiloh Prayer Line: 425-436-6343, access code 375386. Bible study is offered at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; dial 425-436-6343, access code 373386. Also, offering food assistance to individuals directly impacted by COVID-19 in the following communities: Hampton Homes, J.T. Hairston Memorial Homes, Ray Warren, Smith Homes and Warnersville. Food assistance is also available to anyone who is referred by a local charitable organization. Call 336-272-1166 to reserve a box of food.
- St. Andrews Episcopal Church lists its services at https://standrewsgso.org and www.facebook.com/standrewsgreensboronc.
- St. Francis Episcopal Church online services are available Sunday mornings at www.youtube.com/user/stfrancischurchgso/videos and stfrancisgreensboro.org.
- St. John’s Anglican Church offers Spiritual Communion Services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit stjohnsgso.org and click on the Facebook symbol at the bottom of the page, then click on “Videos” on the left side of the Facebook page.
- St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church offers services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/StTimothysUnitedMethodistChurch. Adult Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and children's Sunday school is at 10 a.m., both on Zoom. Email info@stumc.org to learn more. Also, Advent Contemplative Prayer is at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Morning Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87319920688. Evening Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85013245855.
- The Fellowship at 1601 Barnes St. in Reidsville is offering in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and online at www.facebook.com/fellowshipreidsville.org at approximately 11 a.m. Sundays. An online prayer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays: http://us04web.zoom.us/j/77947252570.
- Trinity Church in Greensboro is offering services on its front lawn at 9 a.m. Sundays, and in its sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. www.trinitychurchgso.org.
- Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro holds a virtual service at 11 a.m. Sundays via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/94899030121 or Zoom meeting ID: 948 990 30121.
- Unitarian Universalists in Covenant, which usually meets at Scuppernong Books, offers Sunday services at 11 a.m. via Zoom; https://zoom.us/j/930959271, meeting ID 930 959 271.
- Unity in Greensboro offers Sunday service, youth programs, classes and meditations via Zoom. 336-273-0944 or www.unityingreensboro.org.
- Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ in Greensboro will offer weekly services online for the 11 a.m. Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday Bible study and noon Wednesday Bible study at www.wellsmemorialcogic.org/live. Also, to hear the Sunday service and Bible studies, call 978-990-5000 and use access code 318878#.
- West Market Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its modern worship service at 9 a.m. and its traditional service at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page.
JAN. 8
Free Community Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road Trinity. Baked spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, desserts. Take out only. 336-475-3365.
JAN. 15
St. Timothy's Book Club: 7 p.m., Zoom. Will discuss Mark Pinsky's "Met Her on the Mountain." https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89239495537.
David Phelps Concert: 7 p.m., Oak Hill Memorial Baptist Church, 1793 Tower Road, Thomasville. Doors open, 6 p.m. $20-$40. 336-705-4412, www.davidphelps.com, www.itickets.com or www.oakhillmemorialbaptistchurch.com.
JAN. 17
Food Collection: noon-3 p.m., St. Timothy's United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. For God's Helping Hands ministry.
FEB. 5
Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., GB. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.
FEB. 25
19th Annual Triad Jewish Film Festival: Feb. 25-March 14, virtual. Focused on the global diversity of Judaism. Seven of the best films from Israeli and Jewish cinema, not yet available in theaters. $11 per film; ticket packages available. 336-852-5433 or mytjff.com.
ONGOING
Bible Study: Noon Wednesdays, True Vine Baptist Church, 1404 Summit Ave., Greensboro. 336-273-1800.
Bible Study: 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Christ Lutheran Church, 3600 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro 336-288-4482.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., zumba class ($2, $1 for child under 18) 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Shalom Community Christian Church, 2227 Pinecroft Road, Greensboro. 336-272-4463.
Bible Study: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, New Beginnings Community Outreach Church, 201 Lawrence St., Greensboro. 336-271-2044.
Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesdays, New Jerusalem Tabernacle, 5419 Davis Mill Road, Greensboro. 336-897-0068.
Bible Study: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Bethel AME Church, 200 Regan St., Greensboro.
Bible Study: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Rescue Temple #1 Church of God in Christ, 601 Franklin Blvd., Greensboro. 336-273-7615.
Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 1701 E. Market St., Greensboro. 336-275-4658.
Bible Study: 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3100 Creekridge Road, Greensboro. Prayer, 6:30 p.m.
Cancer Care: Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. A group for those journeying with cancer and/or their caregivers. Experience genuine understanding, meaningful prayer, and an applicable Biblical study and discussion. choosinghope@westoverchurch.com
Celebrate Recovery: 7-9 p.m. Mondays, began Oct. 12, Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville. Dinner served. Child care available. Freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits. Will meet for next 12 months. 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.
Celebrate Recovery: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Grace Church, 1141 Enterprise Drive, High Point. Rick Warren's faith-based recovery program for those wanting to address their hurts, hang-ups and habits. Deb, 610-762-0754; or Doug, 336-253-4148.
Clothing Bank: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 3701 Heath Ave., Greensboro. Free clothing for entire family. 336-273-5946.
Community Clothes Closet: 10:30 a.m.-noon first and third Mondays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturdays, Parkway Baptist Church, 1411 Westmoreland Drive, Greensboro. Free. Open to all.
Community Prayer Group: 9:30 a.m. second Wednesday of every month, Mount Tabor United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 2431 U.S. Highway 220, four miles south of Madison. Coffee, donuts, light breakfast snacks, solos and gospel singing. There is also a short devotion. Noreen or Don, 336-427-5851
Contemplative Prayer: noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays until the summer months, 211 W. Fisher Ave., Upper Room, Greensboro. Sit with Ruth D. Anderson and others in meditative silence for 20 minutes. Drop ins welcome. www.secondbreathcenter.com.
Divorce Care: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, or 9:30 a.m. Sundays, Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. westoverchurch.com/careandsupport
Free Coffee Friday: 6:45-8 a.m., Shepherd Church of Greensboro, 4453 Sumner Church Road, Greensboro. Church members will serve free coffee to motorists in their vehicle.
Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m., last Saturday of each month, Fellowship Hall (Boren Building), Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. 336-299-1913.
Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m., first Saturday of the month, St. Andrews Methodist Church, 1900 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro.
Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m. second Saturdays, Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Church provides transportation to and from the Interactive Resource Center if needed. 336-299-9643.
Free Hot Breakfast: 9 a.m., The Fellowship, 1601 Barnes St., Reidsville. Free continental breakfast served every third Sunday. 336-932-1494.
Free Hot Meal and Healthcare Message: 3 p.m. Sundays, St. James Presbyterian Church, U.S.A., 820 Ross Avenue, Greensboro. 336-273-6658.
Free Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 1000 Gorrell St., Greensboro. 336-273-4536.
Free suppers and addiction recovery meetings: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pentecostal Church of Jesus, 752 Davis St., Eden (off Park St., near traffic circle). For anyone with an addiction, or have a friend or loved one dealing with an addiction. Information and transportation: 336-970-3492, or 336-280-9925.
Free Community Supper: 5:30 p.m. Mondays, 1417 Glenwood Ave., GB. Worship begins, 6 p.m. To serve, email Pastor Carter at cellis@stumc.org.
Free Math Tutoring: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Manasseh Baptist Church, 804 Franklin Blvd., Greensboro.
Genealogy Research: 12:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 12:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Consultants/genealogist available to assist in researching family histories. Free. Copies 10 cents per page. Appointments available other times. Information: 336-623-7154.
Gospel Singings: 6 p.m. first Saturday of each month, River's Edge Gospel Church, 111 Old Church Road, Danbury. Various gospel artists. March 7: Minister Demond Holly and others. 336-816-0807.
GriefShare: 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Christ-centered, Bible-based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, to assist in coping with the feelings and loneliness of that loss. A free lunch is provided. To register: Call Doris Henderson, 336-292-3567, Ext. 312.
GriefShare: 6:45-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro. Christ-centered, Bible-based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, to assist in coping with the feelings and loneliness of that loss. 336-382-6562 or jeanbhead@gmail.com.
GriefShare: 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison. 336-548-6112.
High Point University's Weekly Chapel Worship Service: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel. Open to the public.
Holy Infant Catholic Church "Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults," RCIA: 9:30 a.m. (following 9 a.m. Mass) Saturdays, Holy Infant Catholic Church, 1042 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Classes are designed for people who would like to know more about the Catholic faith. To register: 336-342-1448.
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturdays, Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Hot dogs, $1.75; pies, $2.
InSpire Meditation: noon on Tuesdays, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 W. Mendenhall St., Greensboro.
Interfaith Torah Study: 10 a.m. Tuesdays (October – May), Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. Explore the depths and richness of the Torah text. Free. 336-294-0007.
Kabbalat Shabbat Services: 5:45 p.m. Fridays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Minyan: 5:45 p.m. daily, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Monday Night Live: free meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by a casual worship service at 6:30 p.m. Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. 336-349-6017.
Monday Night Live: 6-8 p.m., Lees Chapel United Methodist Church, 2303 Lees Chapel Road, Greensboro. Free dinner and music for families, and free tutoring for children grades K-middle school. Volunteer teacher needed for fifth grade. Pastor Joseph Kim, 404-543-7624.
Moriah United Methodist Church (Helping Hands Circle) Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., second Saturday of every month, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Homemade chili and slaw and great desserts. Proceeds for missions in and around our community.
Mothers of Preschoolers: 9:15-11:45 a.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Sept.-May, Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. westoverchurch.com.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors: 9-11 a.m. every Thursday, Family Life Center, 1804 East Market St., Greensboro. The food distribution program is sponsored by East Market St. Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Open Prayer: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 1701 E. Market St., Greensboro. The sanctuary will be open. 336-275-4658.
Pastor Dines Free on Sundays: Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, with group of 10 or more. Pastor dines free on Wednesdays with group of four or more. Call for reservations. 336-852-5550.
Refuge Recovery: 7 p.m. Thursdays (first floor) and 11 a.m. Saturdays (third floor), Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. Non-theistic, Buddhist-approach to treating and recovery from all forms of addictive behavior. Free, donations welcome. RefugeRecovery.org.
Second Saturday Spiritual Practice: 10-11:30 a.m., 211 W. Fisher Ave., Upper Room, Greensboro. Meet second Saturday of each month. Experience/learn new spiritual practices with Ashley McCarty, therapist. www.secondbreathcenter.com.
SCOTT (Secular Community of the Triad): 11 a.m. Sundays, Earth Fare, 2965 Battleground Ave, Greensboro. All are welcome to the group's far-ranging discussions. https://www.meetup.com/The-Group-Formerly-Known-As-FAACT/.
Seekers Together: 6 p.m. Saturdays, Community Lutheran Church, 4960 U.S. 220 North, Summerfield. A contemporary worship service for people who want to ask the hard questions. Open-ended question and answer discussions, shared table of communion, uplifting contemporary music, and a welcoming community.
Shabbat Torah Study: 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. Discussion of the Torah using Rashi's commentary. Free. Register. 336-294-0007.
Shabbat Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Summer Camps: First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Music Camp, Kids Disciple Club, Maker Fun Factory Vacation Bible School. fpcgreensboro.org/summercamps.
Sunday Seminar: 10 a.m. Sundays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin, Madison. A revolving topic class with sessions lasting six-eight weeks. No previous Bible experience required. 336-548-6112.
Telephone Prayer Conference: 6-6:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, New Beginnings Community Outreach Church, Powerhouse of Deliverance Cathedral, 201 Lawrence St., Greensboro. Start your day off with prayer. Call 605-475-6700, access code 405-2210.
Thursday Night Fellowship: The Salvation Army, 704 Barnes St., Reidsville. Family devotions at 5:30 p.m., followed by a free community meal at 5:45 p.m. Men and women's fellowship activities follow the meal. 336-349-4923.
Torah Reading: 7 a.m. Thursdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.