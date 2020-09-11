- Bethany Fellowship Church — The Impact Center holds corporate prayer calls from 6 to 6:15 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 605-475-4700, access code 545792#. Worship and the Word is at 7 p.m. Thursdays and 9:45 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at BFC Word Ministries or via phone at 605-475-4700, access code 545792 (audio only). Grab and Go meals for children is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, at these Greensboro locations: Renaissance Shopping Center, 2521 Phillips Ave.; Mount Olivet AME Zion Church, 2123 McConnell Road; World Victory, 1414 Cliftwood Drive; Christ Church Glenwood, 1417 Glenwood Ave.; and Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 W. Gate City Blvd. Ladies Connect Group, 4 p.m., third Sunday, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81241897523?pwd=NGlhSkRib1BCRXNSRzcwMVE5UEprdz09; Meeting ID: 812 4189 7523; Passcode: 928648
- C4, a new church planted out of Southern Guilford Middle School, livestreams its services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays via Facebook and C4Church.net. Music sung in English and Spanish. For information, text "online" to 336-395-5100.
- Christ Lutheran Church is livestreaming its worship service using Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sundays. Find it in Facebook Groups at Christ Lutheran — Greensboro NC. The service will be posted afterwards for future viewing.
- Christ United Methodist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/ChristGreensboro, and broadcasting its 11 a.m. traditional service via the radio at 101.7 FM and on christgreensboro.org/live.
- Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its Sunday worship service each week at 9:30 a.m. at www.fellowship-presbyterian.com.
- First Lutheran Church Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays and its traditional services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/FirstLutheranGreensboro. Links to previous services can be found at www.firstlutheran.com.
- First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro is livestreaming at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at fpcgreensboro.org, under Livestream Only Sundays, and on Facebook at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. Also, get online videos of Bible studies for adults and Godly Play for children at fpcgreensboro.org/digital-formation.
- Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown is recording its services, along with some devotionals and children’s lessons, and posting them at www.gatecitybaptist.org/virtual-church.
- Heidelberg United Church of Christ of Thomasville offers in-person Sunday services at 10 a.m. and on Facebook Live. The church also offers weekly Bible study at 1 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook Live and Zoom. Features organ on Sundays. Information: huccsecretary@northstate.net.
- Holmes Grove United Methodist Church in Greensboro will offer sermons at 9:15 a.m. Sundays at https://holmesgrove.wixsite.com/gratefulhearts.
- Holy Infant Catholic Church of Reidsville will livestream Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/s/sunday-mass-live-stream/26108665825 72170/?ti=ia. The recorded Mass will be available online until 5 p.m. each Sunday.
- Jackson United Methodist Church at 7818 Jackson School Road in Browns Summit offers outdoor worship service at 10 a.m. Dial in at 336-508-5747. No access required for audio message. www.facebook.com/jacksumc/?rf=114140808618144.
- Memorial United Methodist Church of High Point offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m. and Bible study at noon Wednesdays. The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/3528199731, meeting ID: 352 819 9731. Dial in by your location: Call 929-205-6099, then enter meeting ID 352 819 9731 # #.
- Mercy Hill Church is holding in-person services and online services. The church has four campuses. Must register for in-person services. https://mercyhillchurch.com/.
- Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church of High Point is posting its Sunday sermons each week at www.mitchellsgroveumc.com/images/sermon.mp.
- Mount Zion United Methodist Church of Stokesdale will livestream worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/mymtzion.
- Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church of Greensboro is posting its Sunday services, daily devotions, daily playschool chapel lessons and more to its website (www.muirschapelumc.com), its YouTube channel (Muirs Chapel) and its Facebook page (@muirschapelumc). Click the subscribe button on the YouTube channel and like the Facebook page to receive updates.
- New Garden Friends Meeting livestreams meetings for worship at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/NewGardenFriendsMeeting. Prepared messages also will be posted at www.ngfm.org/media.
- New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is livestreaming its worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo. Sunday school is at 8:45 a.m. every Sunday via YouTube and Facebook. The Daily Corporate Morning Prayer is at 7 a.m.; call 605-475-4120, access code 4645913. Bible study is at 11 a.m. Wednesdays; call 425-436-6356, meeting ID 589318.
- Pleasant Union United Methodist Church of Liberty will post services at www.facebook.com/puumc/?ref=bookmarks. Sermons are also posted in a Google Drive folder: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/ 1EnobfeZs4fevh8H3H4Q-edX7deOtdLCB.
- Presbyterian Church of the Covenant of Greensboro will be offering services at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page: Presbyterian Church of the Covenant — Greensboro NC; and on pastor Mark Sandlin’s Facebook page.
- Sedgefield Presbyterian Church offers services and sermons on its website at www.sedgefieldpresbyterian.org.
- Shalom Community Christian Church broadcasts Sunday services at 10 a.m., Bible study at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Zumba from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Email pastordmcole@gmail.com for Zoom log on instructions.
- Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its services via Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/shilohbaptist.church.58) and YouTube (Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro, NC). Daily prayers are offered at 7:30 a.m. on the Shiloh Prayer Line: 425-436-6343, access code 375386. Bible study is offered at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; dial 425-436-6343, access code 373386. Also, offering food assistance to individuals directly impacted by COVID-19 in the following communities: Hampton Homes, J.T. Hairston Memorial Homes, Ray Warren, Smith Homes and Warnersville. Food assistance is also available to anyone who is referred by a local charitable organization. Call to reserve a box of food - 336-272-1166.
- St. Andrews Episcopal Church lists its services at https://standrewsgso.org and www.facebook.com/standrewsgreensboronc.
- St. Francis Episcopal Church online/video Services are available Sunday mornings at: www.youtube.com/user/stfrancischurchgso/videos and stfrancisgreensboro.org.
- St. John’s Anglican Church offers Spiritual Communion Services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit stjohnsgso.org and click on the Facebook symbol at the bottom of the page, then click on “Videos” on the left site of the Facebook page.
- St. Michael Lutheran Church in High Point offers a video of prayers, readings and sermons each week. Watch on YouTube — search for St. Michael High Point.
- St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church offers services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/StTimothysUnitedMethodistChurch. Adult Sunday School on Zoom at 9:45 a.m. Sundays and children's Sunday School on Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. info@stumc.org.
- The Fellowship at 1601 Barnes St. in Reidsville is offering in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and online at www.facebook.com/fellowshipreidsville.org at approximately 11 a.m. Sundays. An online prayer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays: http://us04web.zoom.us/j/77947252570.
- Trinity Church in Greensboro will livestream the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service every week on Facebook and YouTube. Visit www.trinitychurchgso.org, click on the YouTube or Facebook icon to subscribe. Also, livestream the Meditation for Prayer at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on the same YouTube and Facebook channels.
- Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro’s Zoom virtual worship will be posted at https://uugreensboro.org.
- Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ in Greensboro will offer weekly services online for the 11 a.m. Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday Bible study and noon Wednesday Bible study at www.wellsmemorialcogic.org/live. Also, to hear the Sunday service and Bible studies, call 978-990-5000 and use access code 318878#.
- Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point is livestreaming its worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/wesleymemhp and vimeo.com/wesleymemhp.
- West Market Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its modern worship service at 9 a.m. and its traditional service at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page.
SEPT. 12
Drive-thru Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Hot dogs, $2; fried apple pies, $2; sodas, $1. Money raised will be used for church missions. For large orders, call ahead. 336-273-6073; leave name and order.
SEPT. 16
GriefShare: 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, begins Sept. 16, Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. A Christ-centered and Bible-based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one to help them cope with the feelings and loneliness of that loss. Register. Doris Henderson, 336-292-3567, Ext. 312.
SEPT. 20
Food Collection: noon-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits God's Helping Hands. info@stumc.org.
2020 Virtual Prayer & Life Clinic: Sept. 20, also Sept. 21-22, sponsored by Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ. Eric Greaux leads mid-day workshops at noon, Sept. 21-22. Superintendent Gabriel Hatcher preaches nightly, 7 p.m. Sept. 20-22. Free. Register. www.wellsmemorialcogic.org/2020PrayerClinic.
OCT. 4
Virtual Crop Walk Fundraiser: St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. info@stumc.org or www.crophungerwalk.org/greensboronc/STUMC.
FEB. 5
Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., GB. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.
ONGOING
Bible Study: Noon Wednesdays, True Vine Baptist Church, 1404 Summit Ave., Greensboro. 336-273-1800.
Bible Study: 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Christ Lutheran Church, 3600 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro 336-288-4482.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., zumba class ($2, $1 for child under 18) 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Shalom Community Christian Church, 2227 Pinecroft Road, Greensboro. 336-272-4463.
Bible Study: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, New Beginnings Community Outreach Church, 201 Lawrence St., Greensboro. 336-271-2044.
Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesdays, New Jerusalem Tabernacle, 5419 Davis Mill Road, Greensboro. 336-897-0068.
Bible Study: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Bethel AME Church, 200 Regan St., Greensboro.
Bible Study: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Rescue Temple #1 Church of God in Christ, 601 Franklin Blvd., Greensboro. 336-273-7615.
Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 1701 E. Market St., Greensboro. 336-275-4658.
Bible Study: 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3100 Creekridge Road, Greensboro. Prayer, 6:30 p.m.
Cancer Care: Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. A group for those journeying with cancer and/or their caregivers. Experience genuine understanding, meaningful prayer, and an applicable Biblical study and discussion. choosinghope@westoverchurch.com
Celebrate Recovery: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Grace Church, 1141 Enterprise Drive, High Point. Rick Warren's faith-based recovery program for those wanting to address their hurts, hang-ups and habits. Deb, 610-762-0754; or Doug, 336-253-4148.
Clothing Bank: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 3701 Heath Ave., Greensboro. Free clothing for entire family. 336-273-5946.
Community Clothes Closet: 10:30 a.m.-noon first and third Mondays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturdays, Parkway Baptist Church, 1411 Westmoreland Drive, Greensboro. Free. Open to all.
Community Prayer Group: 9:30 a.m. second Wednesday of every month, Mount Tabor United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 2431 U.S. Highway 220, four miles south of Madison. Coffee, donuts, light breakfast snacks, solos and gospel singing. There is also a short devotion. Noreen or Don, 336-427-5851
Contemplative Prayer: noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays until the summer months, 211 W. Fisher Ave., Upper Room, Greensboro. Sit with Ruth D. Anderson and others in meditative silence for 20 minutes. Drop ins welcome. www.secondbreathcenter.com.
Divorce Care: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, or 9:30 a.m. Sundays, Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. westoverchurch.com/careandsupport
Free Coffee Friday: 6:45-8 a.m., Shepherd Church of Greensboro, 4453 Sumner Church Road, Greensboro. Church members will serve free coffee to motorists in their vehicle.
Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m., last Saturday of each month, Fellowship Hall (Boren Building), Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. 336-299-1913.
Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m., first Saturday of the month, St. Andrews Methodist Church, 1900 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro.
Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m. second Saturdays, Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Church provides transportation to and from the Interactive Resource Center if needed. 336-299-9643.
Free Hot Breakfast: 9 a.m., The Fellowship, 1601 Barnes St., Reidsville. Free continental breakfast served every third Sunday. 336-932-1494.
Free Hot Meal and Healthcare Message: 3 p.m. Sundays, St. James Presbyterian Church, U.S.A., 820 Ross Avenue, Greensboro. 336-273-6658.
Free Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 1000 Gorrell St., Greensboro. 336-273-4536.
Free suppers and addiction recovery meetings: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pentecostal Church of Jesus, 752 Davis St., Eden (off Park St., near traffic circle). For anyone with an addiction, or have a friend or loved one dealing with an addiction. Information and transportation: 336-970-3492, or 336-280-9925.
Free Community Supper: 5:30 p.m. Mondays, 1417 Glenwood Ave., GB. Worship begins, 6 p.m. To serve, email Pastor Carter at cellis@stumc.org.
Free Math Tutoring: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Manasseh Baptist Church, 804 Franklin Blvd., Greensboro.
Genealogy Research: 12:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 12:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Consultants/genealogist available to assist in researching family histories. Free. Copies 10 cents per page. Appointments available other times. Information: 336-623-7154.
Gospel Singings: 6 p.m. first Saturday of each month, River's Edge Gospel Church, 111 Old Church Road, Danbury. Various gospel artists. March 7: Minister Demond Holly and others. 336-816-0807.
GriefShare: 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Christ-centered, Bible-based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, to assist in coping with the feelings and loneliness of that loss. A free lunch is provided. To register: Call Doris Henderson, 336-292-3567, Ext. 312.
GriefShare: 6:45-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro. Christ-centered, Bible-based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, to assist in coping with the feelings and loneliness of that loss. 336-382-6562 or jeanbhead@gmail.com.
GriefShare: 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison. 336-548-6112.
High Point University's Weekly Chapel Worship Service: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel. Open to the public.
Holy Infant Catholic Church "Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults," RCIA: 9:30 a.m. (following 9 a.m. Mass) Saturdays, Holy Infant Catholic Church, 1042 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Classes are designed for people who would like to know more about the Catholic faith. To register: 336-342-1448.
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturdays, Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Hot dogs, $1.75; pies, $2.
InSpire Meditation: noon on Tuesdays, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 W. Mendenhall St., Greensboro.
Interfaith Torah Study: 10 a.m. Tuesdays (October – May), Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. Explore the depths and richness of the Torah text. Free. 336-294-0007.
Kabbalat Shabbat Services: 5:45 p.m. Fridays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Minyan: 5:45 p.m. daily, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Monday Night Live: free meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by a casual worship service at 6:30 p.m. Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. 336-349-6017.
Monday Night Live: 6-8 p.m., Lees Chapel United Methodist Church, 2303 Lees Chapel Road, Greensboro. Free dinner and music for families, and free tutoring for children grades K-middle school. Volunteer teacher needed for fifth grade. Pastor Joseph Kim, 404-543-7624.
Moriah United Methodist Church (Helping Hands Circle) Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., second Saturday of every month, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Homemade chili and slaw and great desserts. Proceeds for missions in and around our community.
Mothers of Preschoolers: 9:15-11:45 a.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Sept.-May, Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. westoverchurch.com.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors: 9-11 a.m. every Thursday, Family Life Center, 1804 East Market St., Greensboro. The food distribution program is sponsored by East Market St. Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Open Prayer: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 1701 E. Market St., Greensboro. The sanctuary will be open. 336-275-4658.
Pastor Dines Free on Sundays: Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, with group of 10 or more. Pastor dines free on Wednesdays with group of four or more. Call for reservations. 336-852-5550.
Refuge Recovery: 7 p.m. Thursdays (first floor) and 11 a.m. Saturdays (third floor), Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. Non-theistic, Buddhist-approach to treating and recovery from all forms of addictive behavior. Free, donations welcome. RefugeRecovery.org.
Second Saturday Spiritual Practice: 10-11:30 a.m., 211 W. Fisher Ave., Upper Room, Greensboro. Meet second Saturday of each month. Experience/learn new spiritual practices with Ashley McCarty, therapist. www.secondbreathcenter.com.
SCOTT (Secular Community of the Triad): 11 a.m. Sundays, Earth Fare, 2965 Battleground Ave, Greensboro. All are welcome to the group's far-ranging discussions. https://www.meetup.com/The-Group-Formerly-Known-As-FAACT/.
Seekers Together: 6 p.m. Saturdays, Community Lutheran Church, 4960 U.S. 220 North, Summerfield. A contemporary worship service for people who want to ask the hard questions. Open-ended question and answer discussions, shared table of communion, uplifting contemporary music, and a welcoming community.
Shabbat Torah Study: 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. Discussion of the Torah using Rashi's commentary. Free. Register. 336-294-0007.
Shabbat Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Summer Camps: First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Music Camp, Kids Disciple Club, Maker Fun Factory Vacation Bible School. fpcgreensboro.org/summercamps.
Sunday Seminar: 10 a.m. Sundays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin, Madison. A revolving topic class with sessions lasting six-eight weeks. No previous Bible experience required. 336-548-6112.
Telephone Prayer Conference: 6-6:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, New Beginnings Community Outreach Church, Powerhouse of Deliverance Cathedral, 201 Lawrence St., Greensboro. Start your day off with prayer. Call 605-475-6700, access code 405-2210.
Thursday Night Fellowship: The Salvation Army, 704 Barnes St., Reidsville. Family devotions at 5:30 p.m., followed by a free community meal at 5:45 p.m. Men and women's fellowship activities follow the meal. 336-349-4923.
Torah Reading: 7 a.m. Thursdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.