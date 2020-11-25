Meatballs, couscous meal offers subtle, fresh flavors

Capture delicate flavors of the Middle East with this 15-minute meal. The mixture of cinnamon, cumin and raisins flavors the meatballs. A cucumber and yogurt sauce adds a cool and refreshing finish.
Israeli couscous is larger than regular couscous. It is a type of pasta and adds a crunchy texture to the Herbed Couscous side dish. Fresh mint and tomatoes add more flavor and color.
Helpful hints:
- Israeli couscous is also called pearl or Jerusalem couscous.
- An easy way to turn the meatballs over while cooking, is with a tong or two spoons.
