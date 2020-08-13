GREENSBORO – Kobe Riley’s first day as the deputy director of Greensboro Parks &Recreation was March 1. His first meeting about COVID-19 was March 9.
Less than three weeks into his new gig, day-to-day operations of his department — and his 160-plus person staff — would transform dramatically. He was just getting to know them, and they were all learning a new way to do business.
“I am able to see in real time what a lot of strengths are and where some of our challenges are,” Riley said. “I am extremely heartened at what I am able to see so far.”
Riley was born in Chicago and raised in Durham. He grew up playing in recreation and YMCA sports leagues. He was an athletic child, on a sports team every season.
“I am very much a parks and rec kid,” he said.
He wanted to play football in college, but he was sidelined by an ankle injury that left him in a cast for months. Recruited by UNC-Charlotte, he joined what would become the first championship 49ers' track and field team.
“I was a sprinter. I ran everything from the 100 to the 400, and the 4x4 when my coach was mad at me,” he said.
Riley, his wife Kisha and their four boys – Kolston, Keaton, Karson and Kobey II, (ages 4 to 13) – share his passion. They compete competitively through U.S. Track and Field Association for the Charlotte Flights. Riley has coached with the summer track team.
After graduation, his communications degree helped him get into corporate human resources. But he didn’t find it fulfilling. In the hopes of getting into the business and administration end of collegiate athletics, he entered graduate school at Winthrop University.
By then, his college girlfriend had become his wife, and they were expecting their first child. They didn’t have medical insurance. A friend recommended he get a job with Mecklenburg County Parks & Recreation.
“I fell in love with it. It was a fantastic opportunity,” he said.
He started as a park watch coordinator, a position that mixed enforcing park rules while helping with special events and activities. He later worked in recreation programming, including therapeutic recreation designed for individuals with disabilities, and in recreation centers and aquatics.
Riley next moved to Mooresville, where he was a recreation programs and center supervisor. One of his favorite programs there was Camp Fest, where all the town’s summer campers came together for a jamboree.
“This was an opportunity for campers to see kids from other schools. It was able to break down some equity barriers that existed based on where people live in a community. It was a huge success,” Riley said.
He was promoted to serve as the interim parks and recreation director in Mooresville. When the new director came aboard, the Rileys were welcoming their fourth son. The family decided he would stay home with the baby.
“I gained a tremendous appreciation for the parents that do that on an ongoing basis,” he said. But after 10 months, he was ready to go back to serving more people than just his family.
He became the senior program director at the Dowd YMCA, the largest YMCA in the country, just as it was undergoing a major renovation. He was responsible for programs, volunteers and public outreach.
“I was able to grow some of the programs there and increase our outreach efforts,” Riley said.
Then the deputy position opened up in Greensboro, his wife’s hometown. Riley knew the outgoing deputy director and got to know Greensboro Parks & Recreation when the department hosted the Carolinas Joint Recreation and Parks Association Conference. He liked what he saw as a progressive, forward-thinking department.
“I saw what Greensboro was doing from an equity piece in making sure they address food insecurity,” Riley said. “I thought that was tremendous. At the time, nobody in the state was doing anything like that.”
As Greensboro Parks & Recreation deputy director, Riley oversees all park operations and recreation staff, as well as safety and human resources. He’s also responsible for building relationships with community partners and residents.
He sees himself as a servant leader, working to enrich people’s lives.
“They can expect from me someone who is going to be a presence in the community and listen to their needs and wants and work to translate those into actionable items,” he said.
