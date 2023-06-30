Sherbert is a sweet, handsome male kitty looking for his forever family. Born in December 2022, at 6 months old he was already 9 pounds and growing. He has a sweet temperament and enjoys being petted and held. However, he is not a big fan of being picked up. He loves dry food more than wet food and is quite content being a couch potato. Sherbert will be at Pet Supermarket on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro for anyone looking to visit him​. To begin the adoption process, visit triadspca.org/adopt to complete an application or call 336-375-3222 for more information. The adoption fee is $125.