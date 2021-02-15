 Skip to main content
Mental Health Greensboro offers Provider Academy Workshops
Mental Health Greensboro offers Provider Academy Workshops

Mental Health
POLINA ZIMMERMAN, PROVIDED

Mental Health Greensboro has an online provider academy workshop planned for 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.

Rick Mozena, a peer support specialist at Mental Health Greensboro, will share experiences serving as a peer support specialist.

Provider Academy is an opportunity for all behavioral health and substance abuse providers and peer support specialists to gain current information about mental health trends. Persons attending the workshop are able to receive continuing education credit hours. Addiction counselors and peer support specialists receive 1.5 North Carolina Substance Abuse Professional Practice Board general skill building hours for each session.

Upcoming virtual workshops are planned as well:

  • The Impact of COVID-19 on Youth Mental Health: 3 p.m. March 15
  • Mental Health in the Black Community: 3 p.m. April 19

To register for the February workshop, visit https://www.mhag.org/events/provider-academy-experiences-from-a-peer-support-specialist/.

For information, call 336-373-1402.

Breaking News