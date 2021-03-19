Milestones

The council focuses on carbon reduction, water management, product circularity, waste reduction and other sustainability strategies. Culp has completed a variety of initiatives in these areas, including using solar power at its Read Windows production facility in Knoxville, Tenn.; using hydro and wind power at its manufacturing facility in Quebec, Canada; water reuse at its Stokesdale manufacturing plant; and becoming Zero to Landfill certified in all of its U.S. mattress fabric and sewn cover production facilities. The company’s LiveSmart Evolve upholstery fabric line combines sustainability with performance through its use of yarn made with an average of 30% recycled fibers from post-consumer plastic bottles.