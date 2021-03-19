Milestones

Achievers
Whitney Oakley, Guilford County Schools chief academic officer, recently participated in a congressional briefing, “How Local Government Are Using Evidence and Data to Fight COVID-19, Get the Economy Back on Track and Support Kids in School.”
* * * *
Corporate Vision Magazine recently designated Abby Donnelly, founder of The Leadership & Legacy Group, as Best Business Owner, Succession & Exit Advocate (South Atlantic USA).
* * * *
Patrick Rush, CEO of Triad Financial Advisors, was recently named to the annual Forbes Best-In State Wealth Advisor list. This is the third consecutive year that Rush has made the list which spotlights more than 5,000 top advisers across the country who were nominated by their firms.
* * * *
Kimberly Bullock Gatling, a partner at the Fox Rothschild law firm, will join Truliant Federal Credit Union’s board of directors as an associate director. Gatling is the chief diversity and inclusion officer for the law firm.
* * * *
Robert P. Edmonds, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Greensboro, has been named to the list of Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors published by Barron’s Magazine, a publication covering business and finance. The annual Barron’s list recognizes “the most outstanding financial advisors who represent the highest levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.”
The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisers. Edmonds was chosen based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record and quality of practice. Edmonds is part of Edmonds, Hunt & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.
Announcements
The grand opening of Lewis & Elm, located at 600 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, will be May 1.
Lewis & Elm will feature a comprehensive wine menu, as well as cheeses, seasonal salads and small plates. Customers are invited to shop online, delivery is now available. Visit https://lewisandelm.ecwid.com to learn more.
* * * *
The LNC Forum, Leadership North Carolina’s flagship event for North Carolina leaders, is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29.
The virtual event will include examples of North Carolina citizens who keep moving — keep taking action — for the betterment of North Carolina.
The forum will bring together alumni, community leaders and diverse speakers to share information and expertise to ensure bridges of knowledge and action are created and expanded in every county in North Carolina.
Tickets are $65. To register, visit tinyurl.com/yhj5su6e.
* * * *
Gilbarco Veeder-Root has signed an investment agreement with Driivz, a company that offers smart electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions, maintaining its minority ownership position.
Driivz’s solutions are currently used by more than 700,000 drivers in more than 20 countries in North America, Europe and Asia.
* * * *
Culp has joined the Sustainable Furnishings Council, an independent, nonprofit coalition of furniture industry manufacturers, retailers and designers dedicated to raising awareness and promoting the adoption of environmentally-sustainable practices in the home furnishings industry.
The council focuses on carbon reduction, water management, product circularity, waste reduction and other sustainability strategies. Culp has completed a variety of initiatives in these areas, including using solar power at its Read Windows production facility in Knoxville, Tenn.; using hydro and wind power at its manufacturing facility in Quebec, Canada; water reuse at its Stokesdale manufacturing plant; and becoming Zero to Landfill certified in all of its U.S. mattress fabric and sewn cover production facilities. The company’s LiveSmart Evolve upholstery fabric line combines sustainability with performance through its use of yarn made with an average of 30% recycled fibers from post-consumer plastic bottles.
Awards
The city of Greensboro’s budget and evaluation department has received the national Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its fiscal year 2020-21 budget from the Government Finance Officers Association.
In order to receive the budget award, Greensboro had to satisfy nationally-recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well the city’s budget serves as: A policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.
Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.
* * * *
Projects that used Pine Hall Brick Company clay pavers took home Gold and Silver awards at the 2020 Brick Industry Association’s annual Brick in Architecture competition.
The Gold Award, in the paving and landscaping category, was handed to the 17th Street Market project in Richmond, Va.; landscape architect Baskervill; brick manufacturer Pine Hall Brick Company; brick distributor Riverside Brick & Supply Company; and paver installer Chris McClaning at RSG Landscaping.
The Silver Award, also in the paving and landscaping category, was awarded to the Lemon Avenue project in Sarasota, Fla.; landscape architect David W. Johnston Associates; brick manufacturer Pine Hall Brick Company; brick distributor Oldcastle; and paver installer Preferred Pavers and Concrete.
Lemon Avenue also won an honorable mention award in the earlier Hardscape North America competition.
* * * *
Unifi has announced the winners of its Repreve Champions of Sustainability awards, which recognize brand, textile and retail partners that have demonstrated a true commitment to supporting a sustainable world. This year, Walmart and H&M have each transformed more than a half billion bottles through their use of Repreve, while VF Corporation and Levi Strauss have both transformed more than 200 million bottles.
Award winners are:
Brand & Retailer Bottle Awards: Aeropostale, Buff, Culp Home Fashions, Decathlon, Deckers, Ford, Gildan, Haggar, Hanesbrands, Haworth, H&M, Inditex, JCPenney, Jordache, Kate Spade New York, Levi Strauss, Lindex, Lovesac, Lucky Textiles, Momentum, Nike, Odlo, OKAIDI, Old Navy/Gap, Patagonia, Piping Hot, Polartec, PVH, Quiksilver, Target, Target Australia, Tesco, The North Face, Under Armour, VF Corporation, Volcom, Walmart and WSI.
Textile Partner Bottle Awards: Anhui Xintiansi, Antex Knitting, AYM Syntex Limited Formerly, Billion Rise, Clarotex, Shanghai Challenge, Copen, Darlington, Dongguan Deyongjia, Duvaltex, Elevate Textiles, Material, Hamrick Mills, Handzhou Xiaoyuan, Hornwood, Intradeco, Inmobiliaria Apopa, Jiangyin Changjiang, Jiangyin Chulan, Jiangyin Fubo, Jiaxing Lichao, Kipas, Kucukcalik, MAS Fabrics, Merinos Hali San. VE TIC.A.S, Milliken & Company, Nanjing Haixinlining, Nantong Dafuhao, Ningbo Huayao, Ningbo Shnezhou, Pettenati, Pride Performance Fabrics, Saehan, Sage Automotive Interiors, Shandong Daiyin, Shandong Hongye, Shanghai Challenge Textile, Shuford Yarns, Sichuan Jinhui, Snyder Enterprises, Suzhou Yunmei, Swisstex Direct, Sri Rejeki, Tah Tah Textile, Textufil S.A., Texpasa USA, Texhong, Tuntex, Valdese Weavers, Worldon, Wujiang Zhonglian, Wuxi Changjiang, Yuanwen and Zhangjiagang Tongfeng.
Special Category Awards: Repreve Newcomer — Odlo; and Repreve Leading the Change — Penti.
Honors
Omar Ali, dean of Lloyd International Honors College at UNCG, has been named Knight in the Order of the Academic Palms (Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Palmes Académiques) by the French government.
Dating to 1808, l’Ordre des Palmes Académiques is given by the French Ministry of Education to distinguished academics for valuable service to the expansion of French culture in France or the world.
Ali was recognized for his “tireless, selfless and truly inspiring commitment to Franco-American friendship.” He serves as Inspecteur Délégué of History-Geography for the French Ministry of Education’s International Baccalaureate. Through this position, Ali works with history and geography teachers from around the world, including French-American schools and Lycées Français across the U.S., Canada, France, South Africa, England, Ireland, South America, Japan and China.
* * * *
Fourteen Guilford College faculty members were appointed to endowed professorships by action of the Board of Trustees on Feb. 27. Endowed professorships are one of the highest honors that the college awards faculty members to recognize a career marked by exceptional teaching, scholarship and service. They are made possible by the generosity of Guilford benefactors.
The faculty members recently appointed to endowed professorships are: María Luisa Amado, Lincoln Financial Professor of Sociology and Anthropology; Nancy Daukas, Lincoln Financial Professor of Philosophy; Michael Dutch, Seth ‘40 and Hazel ‘41 Macon Professor of Business Management; George Guo, Lincoln Financial Professor of Political Science; Heather Hayton, Robert K. Marshall ‘25 Professor of English; David Hildreth, Lincoln Financial Professor of Education Studies; Eric Mortensen, John A. Von Weissenfluh Professor of Religious Studies; Jill Peterfeso, Eli Franklin Craven and Minnie Phipps Craven Associate Professor of Religious Studies; Will Pizio, Charles A. Dana Professor of Justice and Policy Studies; Rachel Riskind, Christina B. Gidynski ‘54 Associate Professor of Psychology; Kami Rowan, Charles A. Dana Professor of Music; Gail Webster, Lincoln Financial Professor of Chemistry; Bob Williams, Sulon Bibb Stedman Professor of Economics; and Julie Winterich, Lincoln Financial Professor of Sociology and Anthropology.
On the Move
A Simple Gesture, a Greensboro-based food collection and distribution organization, recently announced several changes to its leadership team: Murphy Sullivan has accepted the position of vice president and executive director and Karen Brudnak-Slate has joined as outreach coordinator for High Point. Meanwhile, Leslie Isakoff, president and chief operating officer, will working on the expansion of the agency’s national presence.
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has promoted Kevin Lundy to senior director, housing and program impact, and Michelle Sorrells to program officer and youth philanthropy coordinator. Also, Arjanai Miller has joined the foundation as a marketing and communications officer.
McKinley Greer of Burlington, Jenna Hiera of Pittsboro and Jasmine Daniels of Clemmons took on new roles at the beginning of the year at Biscuitville Fresh Southern. Greer has been named guest analytics manager; Hiera has been promoted to finance manager; and Daniels has been promoted to people excellence junior partner.
Send Milestones to people@greensboro.com.