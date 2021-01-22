Milestones

Achievers
John D. Bryson, an attorney with Wyatt Early Harris Wheeler, has been named a 2021 North Carolina Super Lawyer published each year by Law and Politics. Bryson's practice focuses on criminal defense.
* * * *
Seventeen Greensboro Brooks Pierce attorneys have been recognized in the 2021 edition of North Carolina Super Lawyers, including three attorneys who were named as “Rising Stars.”
The Brooks Pierce attorneys recognized in 2021 North Carolina Super Lawyers are: Jimmy Adams, Arty Bolick, Mark Davidson, Kearns Davis, George House, Bob King, Beth Langley, Jeff Oleynick, Jim Phillips, Reid Phillips, David Sar, Bob Singer, John Small and Jennifer Van Zant.
The Greensboro Brooks Pierce attorneys recognized as 2021 “Rising Stars” are: Kim Marston, Clint Morse and Elizabeth Troutman.
* * * *
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has announced that 256 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination between July 1 and Nov. 30 in 2020.
Local individuals included: Laura McClelland Hanf of Browns Summit; Amr Alexander Abul-Fadl, Christopher Paige Flynn, Alexander Joseph Gibbons, Cameron Craig Hendrickson and Mary Mae Link, all of Greensboro; Madison Couch Bencini and Rachel Elizabeth Mann, both of High Point; John Andrew Diffendal and Ji Seok Oh, both of Jamestown; Trevor Brian Blevins and Derek Grant McCann, both of Kernersville; Nicole Autry Justice of Randleman; and John Anthony Reynolds of Whitsett.
* * * *
The Guilford Community Care Network welcomed Dr. Alvin Powell as one of its newest members to its board of directors.
Powell, appointed by Cone Health, has been a nephrologist in private practice at Carolina Kidney Associates in Greensboro for 30 years. He is chief medical officer at Annie Penn Hospital and chief health equity officer for Cone Health. His interests include identifying and reducing healthcare disparities.
The GCCN also elected its board of officers for 2021: Patricia Soenksen, chairwoman; Michelle Lewis, vice-chairwoman; Karen Gammons, secretary; and Chester Brown, treasurer. The mission is to ensure that all persons have access to quality, comprehensive and affordable healthcare through innovative community partnerships.
* * * *
Britt Moore, High Point Mayor Pro Tem and city council member, has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2021 Federal Advocacy Committee. Moore was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Kathy Maness, council member, Lexington, S.C.
Awards
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum has chosen a Saudi Arabian women’s rights activist and advocate for human and civil rights as its 2021 Trail Blazer.
Loujain Al-Hathloul is presently incarcerated by her country's government as punishment for her work advocating for the right of a woman to drive a car and against the male guardian system, in much the same way as the United States imprisoned activists for advancing civil and human rights. She has been recognized around the globe for her firm stand on behalf of gender equality.
She will be recognized during this year's virtual fundraising gala set for 7 p.m. Jan. 30. For information, call 336-274-9199.
* * * *
Vinny Bindo, a regional assistant manager who works in Go-Forth Pest Control’s branch in Mooresville, where the company operates as Lake Norman Pest Control, was one of three people who were recognized with the Pest Control Technology's Technician of the Year award. This award "is designed to honor the achievements of the pest control industry's finest service professionals."
Go-Forth Pest Control, founded in 1959 in High Point, has branches in Lake Norman, Charlotte, Raleigh, Columbia, S.C., and Richmond, Va. It is a third-generation, family-owned business.
On the Move
- Grant W. Almond joined Wyatt Early Harris Wheeler in November 2020. His areas of practice include business, estates, commercial real estate and land development. Attorneys Kristin S. Crowe and Aaron R. Davis, both practicing in residential real estate, have been named partners.
- Guilford Technical Community College recently named James E. Edwards vice president of student services. Edwards, who has more than 20 years of higher education experience, served most recently as the campus dean of the Chesapeake Campus of Tidewater Community College in Chesapeake, Va.
- Dr. Yates Lennon was recently named president of CHESS Health Solutions (Cornerstone Health Enablement Strategic Solutions). Lennon was appointed to the role of interim president in June 2019.
- Cone Health Chief Executive Officer Terry Akin has made the decision to transition from Cone Health at the time Cone Health’s pending merger with Sentara Healthcare is completed, pending regulatory approval — expected in the middle of 2021. He will remain as CEO until then. Chief Financial Officer Jeff Jones has also made the decision to leave. He will leave Cone Health in February. Succeeding Akin following the merger will be current chief operating officer Dr. Mary Jo Cagle. Senior vice president of financial services Andy Barrow will succeed Jones upon his upcoming departure.
