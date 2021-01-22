Milestones

Awards

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum has chosen a Saudi Arabian women’s rights activist and advocate for human and civil rights as its 2021 Trail Blazer.

Loujain Al-Hathloul is presently incarcerated by her country's government as punishment for her work advocating for the right of a woman to drive a car and against the male guardian system, in much the same way as the United States imprisoned activists for advancing civil and human rights. She has been recognized around the globe for her firm stand on behalf of gender equality.

She will be recognized during this year's virtual fundraising gala set for 7 p.m. Jan. 30. For information, call 336-274-9199.

* * * *

Vinny Bindo, a regional assistant manager who works in Go-Forth Pest Control’s branch in Mooresville, where the company operates as Lake Norman Pest Control, was one of three people who were recognized with the Pest Control Technology's Technician of the Year award. This award "is designed to honor the achievements of the pest control industry's finest service professionals."