Milestones

Achievers
Edna Tan, professor of science education at UNCG, was elected as a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Fellows are selected each year by their peers for “efforts on behalf of the advancement of science, or its applications, that are scientifically or socially distinguished.” Tan was honored for her distinguished work in the learning sciences focused on equitable and consequential STEM teaching and learning, targeting individual and collective outcomes among underrepresented populations.
Announcements
On Dec. 8, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, together with the Piedmont Triad Partnership, held a roundtable discussion with North Carolina businesses in the Piedmont Triad to highlight the unique economic challenges and opportunities they have faced during the pandemic.
This event was one of eight regional roundtables being held as part of EDPNC’s “Onward as One” integrated marketing campaign. For more information about the campaign, including the schedule of roundtables and registration links, visit https://edpnc.com/edpnc-launches-onward-as-one-marketing-campaign/.
* * * *
Business, community and economic development leaders from across the region launched the #TriadTogether Challenge on Dec. 3, urging friends and neighbors to spend more where it impacts more — in small businesses and restaurants in the community.
According to a U.S. Chamber of Commerce poll, a reported one out of every four small businesses is on the brink of permanently closing.
To help, the #TriadTogether Challenge calls on members of the community to shop and eat locally, to share photos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #TriadTogether and to challenge family and friends to do the same.
Partners in the #TriadTogether Challenge include the Alamance Chamber of Commerce, Business High Point Chamber of Commerce, Greater Winston-Salem, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Piedmont Triad Partnership, Wyndham Championship and Winston-Salem Open.
Awards
The North Carolina Genealogical Society recognized Emily W. Skinner of High Point with an Award for Excellence in a Publication Relevant to North Carolina genealogy.
The publication was "Until We Sleep Our Last Sleep," the Quaker diary of Skinner's great-, great-grandmother Emily Millikan Blair.
Blair, a descendant of North Carolina’s Millikan and Blair families who helped patriots during the Revolutionary War and supported the abolitionist movement of the Civil War, writes of her devotion to her husband, John Addison Blair, her Quaker church Springfield Friends, New Garden Boarding School (which later becomes Guilford College) and God.
* * * *
The Federal Aviation Administration awarded Larry Belton, the program director for the aviation electronics technology program at Guilford Technical Community College, with the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.
This award recognizes the lifetime accomplishments of senior mechanics serving more than 50 years of civil and/or military maintenance experience in the aviation industry.
Belton has worked at Guilford Technical Community College in the aviation program since 1992. He began as an aviation systems technology instructor.
On the move
- High Point University welcomed four new hires last month: Kate Berry, senior advancement officer; Christopher Coleman, university mail center’s assistant manager; Kailey Cox, student success coach; and Hayden Raynor, resident director.
- Sharrard, McGee & Co., a consulting and accounting firm with offices in High Point and Greensboro, will mark its 45th anniversary by starting a multi-year “Third Generation Director Group” transition. Patsy Isley has been named the new managing director, replacing Alan Scheppmann, who will continue to serve clients as firm director. Manager Ed Brabble has been named the first member of the “Third Generation Director Group.” Tax Manager Addison R. Maille has been given the responsibility for overseeing the firm’s tax department, managing all the members of the team and providing specialized advice to business clients. While the transition officially begins in 2021, the past year brought an unprecedented number of promotions and the hiring of four new team members. Nancy McRee, was promoted from controller to chief financial officer/chief operating officer. Christopher Singletary was promoted from senior accountant to supervisor. Robert Hocutt III and June Zhao were promoted from staff accountants to senior accountants. The newest members of the Sharrard, McGee & Co., PA team include Maurice Atkins, tax manager; Daniel Kelley, audit senior accountant; Henrik Smith, audit supervisor; Mark Welch, tax manager; and Kyle Rogers, as senior tax accountant.
- Mickey Truck Bodies has appointed Joe Rudolph as vice president of sales, overseeing the outside and inside sales teams. He reports to Tom Arland, president.
- Change Often, a consulting firm established in 2018 by Cyril Jefferson, has hired three new team members: Tiffany Golphin, education and project consultant; Andrew Pierini, operations and project administrator; and Clarice Sigsworth, strategic communications and project consultant.
