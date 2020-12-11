Milestones

Achievers

Edna Tan, professor of science education at UNCG, was elected as a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Fellows are selected each year by their peers for “efforts on behalf of the advancement of science, or its applications, that are scientifically or socially distinguished.” Tan was honored for her distinguished work in the learning sciences focused on equitable and consequential STEM teaching and learning, targeting individual and collective outcomes among underrepresented populations.

Announcements

On Dec. 8, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, together with the Piedmont Triad Partnership, held a roundtable discussion with North Carolina businesses in the Piedmont Triad to highlight the unique economic challenges and opportunities they have faced during the pandemic.

This event was one of eight regional roundtables being held as part of EDPNC’s “Onward as One” integrated marketing campaign. For more information about the campaign, including the schedule of roundtables and registration links, visit https://edpnc.com/edpnc-launches-onward-as-one-marketing-campaign/.

* * * *