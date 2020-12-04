Milestones

Hayworth has been one of Family Service’s strongest supporters in High Point for more than 25 years. He was instrumental in establishing the endowment fund of Family Service of High Point Foundation to fund services for generations to come. He designated his endowment gift to the David R. Hayworth Fund for Children to help pay for services for children who would otherwise not afford it, and he served on a committee overseeing the endowment.

“I have always been influenced and inspired by my mother who taught me the importance of caring for others,” said Hayworth. “I believe children are the most vulnerable members of our society, and I have tried to focus the lion’s share of my giving on providing opportunities that will help them reach their fullest potential.”

In 2003, David received Family Service of High Point Foundation’s For Love of Family Award recognizing his devotion to local philanthropy, in particular his focus on providing services for children. Later that year, he was named patron of Family Service’s Hope House Children’s Advocacy Center, which coordinates the investigation and treatment of child abuse.

