Milestones

Achievers
The 2020 Ms. N.C. Senior America pageant was held Nov. 7 in Pinehurst. Local women who competed include: Darlene Benesch of Graham, Judy Newsome of Ramseur, Linda Sowers of Winston-Salem and Angela Staab of Reidsville. Staab was first runner up and Newsome was third runner up. The winner was Laura C. Morgan of Pinehurst.
For information, call Bev Wetherbie at 910-944-8171 or visit www.ncsenioramerica.com.
* * * *
The State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 91 individuals for CPA licensure on Oct. 19. Local individuals include: Erik Jason Manko of Asheboro, Mack Sampson Flanagan of Greensboro, Nichole Autry Justice of Randleman and Amy Lynne MacNeil of Winston-Salem.
Asia Parveen of High Point was approved Nov. 23.
* * * *
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum was selected as the Travelers' Choice 2020 by Tripadvisor, a distinction given to the top 10% of properties reviewed by the site.
Tripadvisor gives a Travelers’ Choice award to accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews from travelers and are ranked within the top 10% of properties on Tripadvisor.
The museum has updated its website as well with "captivating" footage, easier navigation and new features. A variety of tours are offered online as well. For information, visit www.sitinmovement.org.
* * * *
James Dee Carlson, Matthew Webb Evans and Ryan David Homer were named new leadership of the Greensboro Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were announced Nov. 8 during the fall conference of the Greensboro Stake.
The three men will be responsible for overseeing the 3,700 members in the 10 wards and branches (congregations) in Guilford, Rockingham, Alamance and Caswell counties in North Carolina and in Danville, Va.
Carlson is serving as stake president. Evans, originally of Lawrenceville, Va., serves as first counselor. Homer, a native of Salt Lake City, Utah, serves as second counselor in the presidency.
They replace President Keith Hiatt, Earl Hilton and Kevin Bellows of Greensboro. Hiatt and Hilton have served for the past 10 years and Bellows for the past seven years.
Awards
Longtime Family Service of the Piedmont supporter David Hayworth has won the 2020 Outstanding Philanthropist-High Point Award given by the Association of Fundraising Professionals N.C.-Triad Chapter. Family Service and the High Point Community Foundation nominated Hayworth for the award honoring individuals who have made a significant impact through philanthropy.
Hayworth has been one of Family Service’s strongest supporters in High Point for more than 25 years. He was instrumental in establishing the endowment fund of Family Service of High Point Foundation to fund services for generations to come. He designated his endowment gift to the David R. Hayworth Fund for Children to help pay for services for children who would otherwise not afford it, and he served on a committee overseeing the endowment.
“I have always been influenced and inspired by my mother who taught me the importance of caring for others,” said Hayworth. “I believe children are the most vulnerable members of our society, and I have tried to focus the lion’s share of my giving on providing opportunities that will help them reach their fullest potential.”
In 2003, David received Family Service of High Point Foundation’s For Love of Family Award recognizing his devotion to local philanthropy, in particular his focus on providing services for children. Later that year, he was named patron of Family Service’s Hope House Children’s Advocacy Center, which coordinates the investigation and treatment of child abuse.
* * * *
Kate Horne, a 2019 High Point University graduate and the children’s life skills teacher at Thomasville High School, was recently awarded the Extraordinarily Exceptional Educators through the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
Exceptional Children Program directors and coordinators were invited to recognize Extraordinarily Exceptional Educators in their district throughout the 2020-2021 academic year.
* * * *
Courtney Bradley, assistant professor of clinical sciences in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy at High Point University, is the recipient of the 2020 Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award.
The award is presented by the North Carolina Association of Pharmacists to a pharmacist who graduated no more than 10 years ago and has been active in local, state or national pharmacy organizations. Bradley received this award at the most recent NCAP annual convention.
* * * *
Marta Mitchell Interior Design won two “Excellence in Design Awards” at the American Society of Interior Design 2020 annual conference, in the categories of Vacation/Secondary Home and Residence under 3,500 square feet.
These awards are judged by other interior designers.
Those recognized included Marta Mitchell, president; and Angela Austin and Brittany Terry, interior designers.
On the Move
- Dr. Carmen Robinson has joined Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine as chief medical officer.
- Jan Knox has been named as associate vice president of marketing, communications at the GTCC Foundation for Guilford Technical Community College. She began her new role Oct. 19.
- Lee Tillery, director of the High Point Parks & Recreation Department, has been elected to serve as president of the North Carolina Recreation & Park Association for 2021.
Send Milestones to people@greensboro.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!