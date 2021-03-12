Milestones

Achievers
Richard Moore, founding organizer and licensee of TEDxGreensboro, announced Jasmine Beard, founder and owner of AJOY Consulting, was appointed co-organizer for the 2021 program year as part of a planned leadership transition.
Beard will serve as chairwoman of the planning committee and assume additional responsibilities in 2022.
Also, Moore introduced four new planning committee members:
Lynch Hunt, founder of AWOL Fitness and a motivational speaker, will focus on program development and speaker identification.
Douglas Bender, retired leadership executive, will lead the TEDxGreensboro Salon program, a series of short-focused sessions on a specific topic.
Diana Concepcion, a Quest Diagnostics lead technician, will join the marketing team.
Jordan Lacenski, of J.L. Consulting Group and SheWolf Collaborative, will co-chair the marketing team.Individuals who are on the volunteer committee include: Melissa Alexander, Michele Anderson, Neil Belenky, Beth Bowles, Laureen Haviland, David Horne, Eric Jorgensen, Denny Kelly, Leslie Mackler, Drew Matthews, Cheryl McQueary, Peg Parham, Sue Polinsky, Judi Rossabi, Jeff SanGeorge, Sangeetha Shivaji and Penny Whiteheart.
To see all the talks since 2012, visit https://tedxgreensboro.com/speaker-videos.
* * * *
UNCG School of Nursing Assistant Professor Timothy Joseph Sowicz co-authored an article, “Veterans’ Experiences of an Opioid Specialty Clinic,” that was accepted for the peer-reviewed medical journal Pain Medicine. Also, he is giving a presentation May 26 at the North Carolina State School of Social Work Spring 2021 Symposium: Addiction Prevention, Treatment and Recovery: A Call to Action. His presentation is, “An Interdisciplinary Approach to Applying Harm Reduction Strategies.”
* * * *
UNCG School of Nursing Professor Kelly Stamp had a podium presentation, “Practitioners’ Inaccuracy in Decision-Making with Assessing NYHA Functional Class of Patients with Heart Failure,” accepted for the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses’ 17th annual meeting in June. UNCG School of Nursing Clinical Associate Professor Thomas McCoy served as the research project’s statistician.
Awards
Alamance Community College, High Point University and UNCG were recognized with the 2020 Tree Campus Higher Education award, formerly known as Tree Campus USA.
Tree Campus Higher Education, an Arbor Day Foundation program, honors colleges and universities and their leaders for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.
* * * *
The American Academy of Chefs has selected a member of Guilford Technical Community College’s culinary technology program to receive its highest honor.
Al Romano, a culinary technology instructor at GTCC for more than 20 years, was named the winner of the AAC Sharing Culinary Traditions Award, given annually to an academy fellow who has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the education of future culinarians.
Romano will receive the Sharing Culinary Traditions Award at the AAC National Convention in Orlando later this year.
Honors
High Point University honored two longtime university administrators, who recently retired, with emeritus status. HPU named Dennis Carroll as provost emeritus and will award him with an honorary doctorate degree. HPU also named Carole Stoneking as emeritus dean of the David R. Hayworth College of Arts and Sciences.
On the Move
N.C. A&T named Courtney Thornton as vice provost for strategic planning and institutional effectiveness, effective March 15. Thornton joins A&T from N.C. State, where she served as associate vice provost for academic personnel and policy since February 2017 and has been an adjunct assistant professor since 2009.
High Point University welcomed six new hires in February: Rachel Kinney, director of sponsored research; Tressa Buchanan, admissions digital developer; Karlee Dillon, admissions counselor; Kelly Valette, senior admissions counselor; Marsha Smalls, student accounts processor; and Diana Cox, campus visit coordinator.
The High Point Rockers announced today that Assistant General Manager Christian Heimall has been promoted to the position of general manager effective immediately.
Tim Ford has been selected by American Healthcare Systems to lead Randolph Health upon the acquisition. Although the buyer expressed interest in Angela Orth remaining on as CEO under AHS, Orth has decided to explore new career opportunities and will be leaving the organization on April 15. Randolph Health is working to finalize an agreement with AHS to acquire substantially all of Randolph Health’s operating assets and to oversee the new organization’s operations, working closely with the local leadership team. The goal is to finalize the purchase transaction by the end of March 2021.
Jamie Almond has joined StepUp Greensboro as director of development. He will be responsible for all fundraising activities, grant writing and planned giving opportunities.
Doug McMillian has been selected as vice president, chief information security officer for Cone Health.
Send Milestones to people@greensboro.com.