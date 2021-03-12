Milestones

Tim Ford has been selected by American Healthcare Systems to lead Randolph Health upon the acquisition. Although the buyer expressed interest in Angela Orth remaining on as CEO under AHS, Orth has decided to explore new career opportunities and will be leaving the organization on April 15. Randolph Health is working to finalize an agreement with AHS to acquire substantially all of Randolph Health’s operating assets and to oversee the new organization’s operations, working closely with the local leadership team. The goal is to finalize the purchase transaction by the end of March 2021.