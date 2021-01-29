Milestones

The recognition focused on individuals who excelled at adapting operations for guest safety while providing exceptional hospitality.

Military

UNCG employees Chris Roys and SaQuang Lam have been called up by the North Carolina National Guard to help vaccinate North Carolinians against COVID-19.

Roys works in information technology services as director of administrative technologies and support. Lam’s day job is assistant director for Student Health Services. But as National Guardsmen, they are always on call.

The North Carolina National Guard has mobilized around 350 soldiers and airmen for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Guard members have organized into vaccination teams, which consist of six personnel: Two medics to administer vaccines, two administrative staff to enter data into the state’s vaccine management system and two logistics personnel. Teams are available to provide additional support at medical facilities, and they are designed to move to new locations and plug right into a county’s health department vaccination operation.