Milestones

Achievers
Ward Black Law in Greensboro has been named to U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Law Firms” for 2021.
This is the ninth consecutive year that Ward Black Law has been selected.
In addition, Janet Ward Black, the firm's founder, was named by U.S. News & World Report to “Best Lawyers in America” in 2020 and was also named “Lawyer of the Year” in the Triad in the category of personal injury — plaintiffs.
* * * *
High Point-based Culp Inc. has released two new upholstery fabric products — LiveSmart Ultra and LiveSmart Barrier Plus. These new fabrics are additions to Culp’s line of performance fabrics which already includes LiveSmart, LiveSmart Evolve and LiveSmart Outdoor.
LiveSmart Ultra offers the stain fighting protection of the LiveSmart fabric, protecting fabrics by blocking both water- and oil-based stains from penetrating through the fabric into cushions. With the addition of a permanently bonded silver ion based antimicrobial technology, it also continually works to eliminate mold, mildew and odor-causing bacteria that comes in contact with the fabric.
LiveSmart Barrier Plus fabrics are encapsulated in a water repellent, stain resistant finish to protect and surround each fiber. An integrated moisture barrier safely seals the fabric, taking it from water repellent to waterproof.
* * * *
Greensboro College has announced new appointments and officers for the 2021 board of trustees. The first board meeting of 2021 is Feb. 11. The 18 trustees who are also Greensboro College alumni are noted by class year.
Kevin Green ('78) has been elected to serve his fifth and final year as board of trustees chairman. Dr. Tom Clawson is the newly elected first vice chairman. Martha Bradberry (’74) is the newly elected second vice chairwoman and Ken Mayer is the newly elected secretary. Trustee Emeritus Brent DeVore, Trustee Emerita Candace Kime (’69) and Russ Myers (’82) and have been elected to continue their service on the executive committee as members-at-large.
The executive committee consists of the board officers, the three members at-large and the chairpersons of the two standing committees: Finance chairwoman emerita Lynn Lane ('73) and committee on trustees chairman the Rev. Fred Davie ('78). College President Lawrence Czarda serves as an ex-officio member of the committee.
There are new and continuing committee chairpersons. Davie he will replace the late George Johnson who died in November. Lynette Tannis ('95) will fill Davie's seat on the committee on trustees. Lane will continue as finance committee chairwoman. Continuing as chairpersons of the following ad-hoc committees are: Karen Anzola ('86), academic affairs; Emerita Candace Kime (’69), honorary degrees; Ashley Roseboro ('05), advancement; and Russ Myers (’82), investment chairman.
Rejoining the board after rotating off for a year is Shannon Scales ('01), who will serve on the finance committee.
Outgoing trustees included Fred Johnson ('77) and the Rev. Frank Ison.
Continuing to serve on the board are: Nickolay Bochilo ('03), Brittany Carroll ('12), Beth Ward Fonorow, Greg Gonzales, Gail Brower Huggins ('65), Bishop Paul Leland, Shani Porter Lester ('92), the Rev. Dan Martin, the Rev. Josh Noblitt ('00), John Tricoli ('81), Lisa Wall ('89), Bishop Hope Ward, BJ Williams ('58) and Lifetime Emeritus Fred Jones.
Susan Barringer serves as clerk to the board of trustees.
* * * *
Cynthia Bacon, an assistant professor in the UNCG School of Nursing, co-authored an article, "Reinventing the Delivery of Care in a New Women and Children's Center Using an Integrated Lean Model," that was published in the Journal of Nursing Administration. The article describes one health system's creation of a new women's health hospital using an innovative model integrating patient care delivery, Lean building design and Lean integrated project methodology.
* * * *
Audrey Snyder, associate dean for experiential learning in the UNCG School of Nursing, co-authored an article, "The Emergency Nurses Association: 50 Years of Advocacy and Advancement," that was published in the Journal of Emergency Nursing.
Awards
Colleen McGovern, an assistant professor in the UNCG School of Nursing, co-authored an article that was named by the American Journal of Health Promotion as one of its "Paper of the Year" award winners for research articles. The article, "Interventions to Improve Mental Health, Well-Being, Physical Health and Lifestyle Behaviors in Physicians and Nurses: A Systematic Review," was published last year.
* * * *
The Heart of North Carolina Visitors Bureau/Randolph County Tourism Development Authority awarded the 2020 Mary Joan Pugh Excellence in Hospitality Awards, the highest award given for tourism service in Randolph County, to Beverly Mooney of Millstone Creek Orchards and Tony Wohlgemuth of Kersey Valley Attractions.
Also, the 2020 Hospitality Hero Awards for outstanding service at the I-73/I-74 Visitor Centers in Seagrove went to two employees Benita McNeill and Doyle Craven.
The recognition focused on individuals who excelled at adapting operations for guest safety while providing exceptional hospitality.
Military
UNCG employees Chris Roys and SaQuang Lam have been called up by the North Carolina National Guard to help vaccinate North Carolinians against COVID-19.
Roys works in information technology services as director of administrative technologies and support. Lam’s day job is assistant director for Student Health Services. But as National Guardsmen, they are always on call.
The North Carolina National Guard has mobilized around 350 soldiers and airmen for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Guard members have organized into vaccination teams, which consist of six personnel: Two medics to administer vaccines, two administrative staff to enter data into the state’s vaccine management system and two logistics personnel. Teams are available to provide additional support at medical facilities, and they are designed to move to new locations and plug right into a county’s health department vaccination operation.
Lam is currently working as the officer in charge at the command and control cell at Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh and is helping set up, onboard, train and support the teams being activated. He will coordinate where teams are deployed and which departments they support throughout the state.
Roys is helping to ramp up some of the teams that will support the various sites across the state. He will lead one of these sites for a couple of weeks and then transition to the OIC of a 35-person team responsible for the operations at a hub vaccination site.
On the Move
- Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Chad Frye to the role of senior vice president, facilities and administrative services. Also, the financial institution has appointed Sherri Thomas to the role of chief administrative officer. Thomas was previously chief human resources and organizational development officer.
- City of High Point employees Trevor Spencer and Robby Stone have accepted new roles within the city. Stone has transitioned into the deputy public services director position and Spencer becomes the engineering services director on Monday, Feb. 1.
- Kimberly Pemberton, a member of Delta Kappa Gamma International, Beta Delta Greensboro Chapter, has been selected to serve as the interim chairwoman of the department of education at Winston-Salem State University.
- Kristen Haynes, a real estate agent in Greensboro who was with Tyler Redhead & McAlister since 2013, has launched Triad’s Finest Real Estate. For information, visit www.triadsfinest.com.
