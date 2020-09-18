Milestones

Achievers
Fifty-five civic and community leaders from across the state have been accepted to form the 2020-2021 class for Leadership North Carolina.
Local class members include Mark Hensley, associate state director, AARP North Carolina; and Derek Mobley, parts marketing data manager, Volvo Group North America.
Over the course of six two-and-a-half day sessions, participants will learn about issues critical to the state through discussions with top officials and professionals, field trips and experiential learning activities. LNC’s sessions focus on five key areas: Economic development, education, environment, government and health and human services.
The first portion of the 2020-2021 year will be adapted to a virtual platform due to impacts of COVID-19. Both virtual and in-person sessions will showcase specific locations around the state, including Boone, Raleigh, Greensboro, Charlotte, Beaufort and Morehead City and Asheville.
* * * *
A dozen Cone Health medical practices have been recognized by the Medical Group Management Association as “better performers” in 2020: Alamance Regional Psychiatric Associates, Alamance Vein & Vascular Surgery, Center for Women’s Healthcare, Cone Health Urgent Care Center at Greensboro, LeBauer Endocrinology, LeBauer HealthCare at Brassfield, LeBauer Primary Care at Elam, Piedmont Orthopedics, Piedmont Rheumatology, Reidsville Endocrinology Associates, Triad Cardiac and Thoracic Surgeons, and Vascular & Vein Specialists.
MGMA compares practices in operations, profitability, productivity and value. These 12 practices excelled in one or more of those areas.
The practices will be recognized at a virtual, Medical Practice Excellence Conference starting Oct. 19.
Awards
NCCJ will honor community leaders Mary Humphrey Kendrick of Greensboro and the Rev. Frank K. Thomas of High Point with the Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Award at a virtual citation award dinner Nov. 11.
Kendrick is a nationally recognized diversity and inclusion expert. For the past 24 years, Kendrick has designed and facilitated Other Voices, a citywide leadership program sponsored by Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. Other Voices is a learning experience that examines social justice issues while creating diversity, equity and inclusion leaders and organizational champions.
Thomas, pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church of High Point, is a bridge-builder and a strong advocate for social justice in High Point.
Denny Kelly and Lou Bouvier of Greensboro and Ann and Jim Morgan of High Point will co-chair the dinner.
In this time of social distancing, NCCJ is offering virtual programming. Contact nccj@nccjtriad.org to arrange a virtual NCCJ program for your school, workplace or organization.
On the Move
- Westchester Country Day School welcomed nine new faculty members for the 2020-2021 school year: Tiffany Fox, English teacher, middle school; Alex Frey, librarian/media specialist; Matt Gasson, technology and upper school math teacher; Kelly Goldsmith, middle/upper school Spanish teacher; Katherine Henriques, athletic trainer; Brooke Hobbs, chemistry teacher; Gia Huang, Mandarin teacher, lower/upper school; Charlotte Newman, director of food services; and Brook Patterson, physical education teacher and assistant athletic director.
- UNCG's college of visual and performing arts has added 10 full-time faculty members and two new staff members: Tannis Boyajian, scene shop supervisor; Mya Brown, assistant professor of theater-theater generalist in acting/directing; Tori Foster, assistant professor of new media and design; Dan Hale, visiting assistant professor of animation; April Hill, lecturer in musical theater — voice; Catrina Kim, assistant professor of music theory; Garrett Klein, assistant professor of trumpet; Kelley O'Brien, assistant professor of new media and design; Matthew Reese, graduate student services — School of Music; Natalie Sowell, director of the School of Theater and associate professor of theater; Emily Voelker, assistant professor of art history; and Tara Webb, lecturer in costume technology.
- Brian Carroll has been named a managing partner of Teague, Freyaldenhoven & Freyaldenhoven Architects and Planners.
Send Milestones to people@greensboro.com.