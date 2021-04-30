Milestones

The company plans extensive renovations to the vacant Lakeside Mill complex at 423 Lakeside Ave. in Burlington, investing $3,747,492 and creating 24 jobs with an average annual wage of $51,350.

This project was made possible in part by a Building Reuse Grant awarded to the city of Burlington of $200,000 from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Rural Economic Development Division.

Awards

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office honored its most outstanding sworn and civilian employees in the annual Awards Day Ceremony held April 15 in the auditorium at the District 2 office. The ceremony paid tribute to the acts of heroism and professionalism displayed by the men and women who were honored during the event. Each award recipient was recognized for their exemplary service. Sheriff Danny H. Rogers presented medals and awards to 241 GCSO employees. These awards recognized outstanding acts of bravery and outstanding service. Among the award recipients were these individuals who received special recognition for exemplary service:

Purple Heart: Ryan Cole, Randy McLean and Brian Hopkins. The Purple Heart is given for having sustained personal injury, in the honorable performance of duty, inflicted by an assailant with a dangerous and deadly weapon.