Milestones

Achievers
UNCG has announced the addition of three new members to its board of trustees, as well as the reappointment of Trustee Margaret Benjamin to a first four-year term. Anita Bachmann, Ernest Grant and Tim Rice were appointed by the UNC System Board of Governors on April 22 to four-year terms beginning July 1. They will replace Vanessa Carroll, Ward Russell and David Sprinkle, who rotate off the board as of June 30. Carroll and Russell each served eight years on the board; Sprinkle served for 10 years.
Bachmann is CEO of the North Carolina Market for UnitedHealthcare’s community plans.
A UNCG alumnus, Grant is the 36th president of the American Nurses Association, the nation’s largest organization of nursing representing the interests of the nation’s 4 million registered nurses.
Rice is former CEO and current CEO emeritus of Cone Health.
* * * *
High Point University has announced that Russell Weiner will serve as HPU’s corporate executive in residence. Weiner is the chief operating officer and president of Domino’s U.S., the world’s largest pizza brand.
Announcements
NOA Living, a luxury home goods designer and manufacturer, announced on April 16 that the company will bring its corporate headquarters to a renovated historic mill in Burlington.
The company plans extensive renovations to the vacant Lakeside Mill complex at 423 Lakeside Ave. in Burlington, investing $3,747,492 and creating 24 jobs with an average annual wage of $51,350.
This project was made possible in part by a Building Reuse Grant awarded to the city of Burlington of $200,000 from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Rural Economic Development Division.
Awards
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office honored its most outstanding sworn and civilian employees in the annual Awards Day Ceremony held April 15 in the auditorium at the District 2 office. The ceremony paid tribute to the acts of heroism and professionalism displayed by the men and women who were honored during the event. Each award recipient was recognized for their exemplary service. Sheriff Danny H. Rogers presented medals and awards to 241 GCSO employees. These awards recognized outstanding acts of bravery and outstanding service. Among the award recipients were these individuals who received special recognition for exemplary service:
Purple Heart: Ryan Cole, Randy McLean and Brian Hopkins. The Purple Heart is given for having sustained personal injury, in the honorable performance of duty, inflicted by an assailant with a dangerous and deadly weapon.
Medal of Valor: Matthew Holder, Stephen Michael Burns, Donnie Matthews and Hopkins. The Medal of Valor is given for an act of outstanding personal bravery, performed in the line of duty at imminent personal hazard of life.
Medal of Honor: McLean and James Stevens. The Medal of Honor is the highest and most rarely awarded decoration conferred by the GCSO. This award has only been given four times in the history of the GSCO. The deed for which the Medal of Honor is awarded must have been one of personal bravery or self-sacrifice in a situation of extreme danger.
A few other notable awards include Civilian Employee of the Year 2020, Ashley Case; Deputy of the Year 2020, Mcpl. Dudley Brewer; Deputy, Rookie Deputy of the Year 2020, Kevin Edmond, detention officer; Rookie of the Year 2020, Dustin Ritter; and Detention Officers of the Year 2020, Cecil Goins and Marvin Johnson.
* * * *
UNCG’s University Libraries celebrated its faculty and staff on April 6 as part of National Library Workers Day and National Library Week, and presented its 2021 awards. It is a day where faculty and staff are thanked for all they do throughout the year for students, faculty, staff and the community at large.
Award recipients are:
Acquisitions Specialist Technician Anne Owens received the Staff Excellence Award.
Interlibrary Loan Lender Chanda Jackson was honored with the Staff Equity-Diversity-Inclusion Award.
Processing Archivist Patrick Dollar was acknowledged with the Martha Ransley Staff Service Award.
Diversity Resident Librarian Deborah Yun Caldwell was presented with the Faculty Equity-Diversity-Inclusion Award.
Information Literacy Coordinator and Associate Professor Jenny Dale won the Faculty Teaching Award.
Visual Art and Humanities Librarian and Assistant Professor Maggie Murphy was awarded the Faculty Research Award.
* * * *
The North Carolina Museums Council has honored the Greensboro History Museum with a 2020 Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion Award for its History Happening Now initiative and the Pieces of Now exhibition. The award was presented at the North Carolina Museums Council 2021 online conference on March 31.
The museum developed its History Happening Now initiative last spring to focus efforts on collecting people’s stories, experiences and feelings about the upheavals of 2020. That initiative led to the creation of the exhibition Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations, featuring more than 20 pieces of street art created as part of 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests, along with photos, objects and video interviews with artists and organizers.
The exhibition also invites the community to share experiences, stories and objects related to the protests, pandemic and economic crisis. The exhibition is on view at the museum or online at https://greensborohistory.org/history-now.
Fellowships
UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts alumna Jane South has been awarded the Guggenheim Fellowship.
South is currently the chairwoman of fine arts at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y.
This year, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation awarded fellowships to 184 artists, writers, scholars and scientists from almost 3,000 applicants. The fellowships support up to a year of work, and are intended for individuals who have already demonstrated exceptional capacity for productive scholarship or exceptional creative ability in the arts.
On the Move
WFMY News 2, TEGNA’s CBS affiliate in the Greensboro/High Point/Winston-Salem market, has announced veteran manager and broadcaster Cami Anthony will be promoted to marketing director effective June 1. Anthony, currently managing editor, previously served as assistant news director, executive producer and in several other newsroom roles at WFMY News 2.
National Truck Protection Company, a commercial truck warranty company in Winston-Salem, has announced that Bobby Edwards has been promoted to repair network manager. The company has announced the following new hires as well: Geoff Stigler, chief commercial officer; Eric Spencer, business development manager for the Agency Sales Channel; Jerel McGowan, technical specialist; and Amairani Zamora, bilingual claim service representative. Stigler is relocating to Winston-Salem from Bettendorf, Iowa.
Gary Smith, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UNCG, was appointed public works director for the city of Burlington.
High Point Interim City Manager Randy McCaslin has announced that Jonathan Travis Stroud has been appointed as the chief of police. He will begin this position on Sunday, May 2. Stroud has been a part of the High Point Police Department for 25 years.
