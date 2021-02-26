Milestones

Achievers
UNCG's college of visual and performing arts has announced the following:
- Professor Gavin Douglas (ethnomusicology) has published new research on Buddhist soundscapes in Myanmar. The article, “Metta, Mudita, and Metal: Dhamma Instruments in Burmese Buddhism,” can be found in the Yale Journal of Music and Religion.
- Andy Hudson, assistant professor of clarinet, has been awarded an ArtsGreensboro grant to support the forthcoming release of his debut solo album, "Halfway Home." This project is also supported by UNCG Faculty First and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion grants.
- Elizabeth Perrill, associate professor of art history, was selected to help support the globally disseminated AP Art History exam. Her lecture on the medieval architectural sites of The Great Mosque at Djenne, Mali; the rock cut churches of Lalibela, Ethiopia; and the capital city of Great Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe, will be viewed by more than 25,000 students studying at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Anthony Taylor, associate professor of clarinet, has been awarded $5,000 through the Regular Faculty Grant program to complete his recording of electroacoustic music for clarinet, including the world premiere recordings of works by D. Edward Davis and Aleksander Sternfeld-Dunn.
- Joan Titus, associate professor of musicology, has been cross-appointed to the university’s Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program until 2024.
- Professor Andrew Willis, piano and historical keyboard instruments, was invited by the Western Early Keyboard Association to produce a lecture-demo introducing the early 18th-century Italian fortepiano.
Shelley Kreber, director of St. Pius X Catholic Church’s seniors ministry and a longtime volunteer with Greensboro Housing Authority, where she develops programs and activities for residents of Hall Towers, has joined The Barnabas Network's board of directors. She relocated to Greensboro from Ohio in 2005, and prior to that served as vice president of Retail Planning Associates, an international retail design and consulting firm based in Columbus.
Kisha Carmichael-Motley has been appointed to the University Professional and Continuing Education Association’s diversity and inclusive excellence committee for a one-year term. She is an instructional technology consultant for UNCG Online where she develops online courses, coordinates professional development for staff and students, and helps create departmental websites.
The dean of UNCG’s Bryan School of Business and Economics has been elected to serve as chairman of the board of directors for the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
Dean McRae C. Banks will serve three consecutive one-year terms as vice chairman-chairman elect, chairman and immediate past chairman.
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 82 individuals for CPA licensure on Feb. 22.
Local individuals included Ariel Brooke Mittleman of Greensboro, John Andrew Diffendal of Jamestown, Trevor Brian Blevins and Ruby Brady Lansdell, both of Kernersville, and John Anthony Reynolds of Whitsett.
Karen Bull, dean of UNCG Online, was appointed as University Professional and Continuing Education Association’s regional cabinet chairwoman to serve on its board of directors from April 2021-March 2023.
On the Move
- Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Tricia Beeker to the role of senior director of marketing. Previously, Beeker was the director of marketing.
- Racquel Ingram has joined High Point University’s Congdon School of Health Sciences as founding chair and assistant professor for the department of nursing. John C. Maxwell has joined HPU as executive coach in residence.
Announcements
Greensboro Downtown Parks is accepting proposals for food/beverage operations in LeBauer Park in Greensboro. For information, visit tinyurl.com/15zh0ckq.
PorterHouse Burger Company will reopen in LeBauer Park on Monday, March 1, for lunch.
Awards
The Housing Authority of the city of High Point held its annual meeting Feb. 10.
During the annual meeting, the HPHA presented appreciation awards and expressed a very special thank-you to: Chief Tommy Reid, High Point Fire Department; Wendy Scott, Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine; Captain Lars Ljungholm and Antoine Dalton, The Salvation Army of High Point; John Hughes, American Red Cross; Thaddeus Shore, NCWorks; Roy Parks, Carolina Thomas; Kim Lehmann, Community Bible Church; and Michael Clifton, Friendly Dental Van
