Milestones

* * * *

Shelley Kreber, director of St. Pius X Catholic Church’s seniors ministry and a longtime volunteer with Greensboro Housing Authority, where she develops programs and activities for residents of Hall Towers, has joined The Barnabas Network's board of directors. She relocated to Greensboro from Ohio in 2005, and prior to that served as vice president of Retail Planning Associates, an international retail design and consulting firm based in Columbus.

* * * *

Kisha Carmichael-Motley has been appointed to the University Professional and Continuing Education Association’s diversity and inclusive excellence committee for a one-year term. She is an instructional technology consultant for UNCG Online where she develops online courses, coordinates professional development for staff and students, and helps create departmental websites.

* * * *

The dean of UNCG’s Bryan School of Business and Economics has been elected to serve as chairman of the board of directors for the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.