Miss Jabberwock virtual pageant set for Sunday, April 25
The Greensboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will present 15 young ladies at the 2021 Miss Jabberwock virtual pageant at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 25, via Zoom.

The theme for the evening will be “A Showcase of Royalty” Own, Embrace and Cherish Your Crown.

The 2021 Jabberwockettes include:

Sukiana Abderrhman, daughter of David and Melinda Carmon, Southeast Guilford High School

Nadia Attmore, daughter of Anthony and Wanda Attmore, West Forsyth High School

Chloe Bailey, daughter of Bill Bailey and Darlene Freeman-Bailey, Southern Guilford High School

Anaya Carson, daughter of Patrick and Shameca Battle and Jermaine and Kelly Carson, Dudley High School

Nezaria Clark, daughter of Tarnez Clark and Latecia Wells and Joann Clark, Western Guilford High School

Micaiah Coley, daughter of Richard and Danielle Morehead and Chadric and Jennifer Coley, Dudley High School

Autumn Lynch-Coleman, daughter of Kel and Eboney Houston and Sean Coleman, Ragsdale High School

Kyla Maxwell, daughter of Jason and Thyais Maxwell, Dudley High School

Victoria McRae, daughter of Harry and Barbara McRae, Dudley High School

Maya Moore, daughter of Marion Moore and the late Nichole Moore, Early College at Guilford College

Brandi Phillips, daughter of Brandis and Suzette Phillips, Grimsley High School

Mariam Reid, daughter of Ricardo Reid Sr. and Tarsha Winston Reid, Middle College at UNCG

Taylor Rooks, daughter of Tracey and Tosha Rooks, Western Guilford High School

Moriah Simmons, daughter of Jerry and Monica Simmons, Ragsdale High School

Faith Smalls, daughter of Derrick Newkirk and Eunika Smalls, daughter of Dudley High School

The pageant is an annual event for high school senior girls that provides cultural and educational experiences while allowing the opportunity to raise funds for college scholarships. Highlights of the pageant include performances from the winners of the December talent competition, the Mother-Daughter Brunch, Crimson Café, the Father-Daughter GooseChase, The Amazing Race and other events.

The president of the Greensboro Alumnae Chapter is Suzanne L. Morgan and the president of the foundation is Carolyn E. Lewis. The pageant co-chairwomen are Jocelyn B. Becoats and Teresa Lipscomb-Burney. Courtney Blake-Smith serves as the pageant’s production manager and choreographer.

This event is free and open to the public via Zoom. To receive a Zoom link, contact a Jabberwockette or email jabberwock@dstgac.org.

