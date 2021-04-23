Miss Jabberwock virtual pageant set for Sunday, April 25

The Greensboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will present 15 young ladies at the 2021 Miss Jabberwock virtual pageant at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 25, via Zoom.
The theme for the evening will be “A Showcase of Royalty” Own, Embrace and Cherish Your Crown.
The 2021 Jabberwockettes include:
Sukiana Abderrhman, daughter of David and Melinda Carmon, Southeast Guilford High School
Nadia Attmore, daughter of Anthony and Wanda Attmore, West Forsyth High School
Chloe Bailey, daughter of Bill Bailey and Darlene Freeman-Bailey, Southern Guilford High School
Anaya Carson, daughter of Patrick and Shameca Battle and Jermaine and Kelly Carson, Dudley High School
Nezaria Clark, daughter of Tarnez Clark and Latecia Wells and Joann Clark, Western Guilford High School
Micaiah Coley, daughter of Richard and Danielle Morehead and Chadric and Jennifer Coley, Dudley High School
Autumn Lynch-Coleman, daughter of Kel and Eboney Houston and Sean Coleman, Ragsdale High School
Kyla Maxwell, daughter of Jason and Thyais Maxwell, Dudley High School
Victoria McRae, daughter of Harry and Barbara McRae, Dudley High School
Maya Moore, daughter of Marion Moore and the late Nichole Moore, Early College at Guilford College
Brandi Phillips, daughter of Brandis and Suzette Phillips, Grimsley High School
Mariam Reid, daughter of Ricardo Reid Sr. and Tarsha Winston Reid, Middle College at UNCG
Taylor Rooks, daughter of Tracey and Tosha Rooks, Western Guilford High School
Moriah Simmons, daughter of Jerry and Monica Simmons, Ragsdale High School
Faith Smalls, daughter of Derrick Newkirk and Eunika Smalls, daughter of Dudley High School
The pageant is an annual event for high school senior girls that provides cultural and educational experiences while allowing the opportunity to raise funds for college scholarships. Highlights of the pageant include performances from the winners of the December talent competition, the Mother-Daughter Brunch, Crimson Café, the Father-Daughter GooseChase, The Amazing Race and other events.
The president of the Greensboro Alumnae Chapter is Suzanne L. Morgan and the president of the foundation is Carolyn E. Lewis. The pageant co-chairwomen are Jocelyn B. Becoats and Teresa Lipscomb-Burney. Courtney Blake-Smith serves as the pageant’s production manager and choreographer.
This event is free and open to the public via Zoom. To receive a Zoom link, contact a Jabberwockette or email jabberwock@dstgac.org.