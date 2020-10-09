More than 50 local artists and vendors scheduled for outdoor comic con in Lexington

More than 50 artists and vendors of comic books and other collectibles will assemble for Mask Con, an outdoor and socially distant comic con, set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Lexington Cinemas, 235 Talbert Drive in Lexington.

A collaboration between Triad-based businesses Ssalefish Comics and Lexington Cinemas, Mask Con is a chance for these artists and vendors to sell their wares to customers during a year which saw nearly all comic book conventions canceled due to COVID-19.

The show will feature regional artists from the Triad and beyond, including Courtney Pope, Joe Lisi, Jordan Morris and Nathan Love among others.

Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts will also be at the event, selling cider, maple doughnuts and apple cider slushy drinks.

Tickets are available to purchase in advance at www.ssalefish.net/events and are available in separate time blocks of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m.