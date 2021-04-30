Morehead-Cain Scholars announced

Emilee Arlisha Liggins of Guilford County and Margaret Jane Kern of Asheboro have received the Morehead-Cain Scholarship, a four-year, undergraduate merit scholarship to UNC-Chapel Hill.

In addition to tuition, books and room and board, the Morehead-Cain funds four summers of travel and experiential learning. It also offers scholars Discovery Fund grants for additional educational experiences.

Liggins, daughter of Deborah Liggins of Greensboro and the late Timothy Liggins, will graduate this spring from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham.

Kern, daughter of Angela and John Kern of Asheboro, will graduate this spring from Uwharrie Charter Academy in Asheboro.