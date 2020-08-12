Local students were among 303 from all across North Carolina who graduated this year as members of the residential Class of 2020 of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham.

Local graduates:

Guilford County: Sophia Irene Carpenter, Sonali Harris, Rose Emma Houck, Robert Randolph Klink, Annie Jiayi Li, Aditi Ashish Shah, Patrick Owen Sizemore, Shruti Temkar, Michelle Weng, Sofia Elizabeth Wong

Randolph County: Tristan Cole Hostak, Katerina Nicole Peters

Rockingham County: Howard Larkin Harrell

