NC MedAssist postpones mobile pharmacy event

Due to a weather forecast of heavy rain tomorrow, NC MedAssist has postponed its Mobile Pharmacy event, originally set for Thursday, Oct. 29, to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Windsor Community Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

NC MedAssist is partnering with five local agencies - Equation Church, Humana, Cone Health, Cone Health Congregational Nurse Program and Triad HealthCare Network - to host this event, providing residents in need with free over-the-counter medication as well as COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines for those who qualify. OTC items include cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, etc.

The event is open to any individual or family needing OTC medications. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. Everyone will receive up to eight OTC medicine items free of charge. No identification is required.

Unlike previous Mobile Free Pharmacy events, this one will be held as a drive-thru service only. In order to comply with local recommended guidelines, all participants will remain in their vehicles while volunteers retrieve their medicine.