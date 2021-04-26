NCCJ program series “How Do We Talk About Racism & Community Policing?” begins Tuesday, April 27

The new, three-part NCCJ program series “How Do We Talk About Racism & Community Policing?” will kick off with the program, Part I: Where Do We Go From Here?, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.

Community organizers Anthony Morgan II aka “FreeDopeMajor” (We The People), Casey Thomas (Guilford For All) and Andrew Young (Montagnard/Southeast Asian Community Disparities Research Network) will join to discuss work being done to address systemic racism in the community; the work that still needs to be done; how we can hold our leaders accountable to the plans they’re making to create more equitable outcomes; and steps we can all take to create more equitable outcomes for ourselves and our neighbors. The conversation will be facilitated by Reverend Julie Peeples and NCCJ’s Michael Robinson.