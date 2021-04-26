NCCJ program series “How Do We Talk About Racism & Community Policing?” begins Tuesday, April 27

The new, three-part NCCJ program series “How Do We Talk About Racism & Community Policing?” will kick off with the program, Part I: Where Do We Go From Here?, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4x8JIP1AR-WhlZPUVwuP-w.
Community organizers Anthony Morgan II aka “FreeDopeMajor” (We The People), Casey Thomas (Guilford For All) and Andrew Young (Montagnard/Southeast Asian Community Disparities Research Network) will join to discuss work being done to address systemic racism in the community; the work that still needs to be done; how we can hold our leaders accountable to the plans they’re making to create more equitable outcomes; and steps we can all take to create more equitable outcomes for ourselves and our neighbors. The conversation will be facilitated by Reverend Julie Peeples and NCCJ’s Michael Robinson.
Part 2 – How Do We Talk About Racism and Community Policing? Part 2: Reflection and Response from Greensboro City Leaders is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r4GjET_qS56glFJOJn4mZQ.
Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Greensboro Police Chief Brian James join to share their reflections and responses to the ideas and plans put forth by the panelists and audience members during that initial April 27 panel discussion.
Part 3 – How Do We Talk About Racism and Community Policing? Part 3: Building Community for Systemic Change is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 5.
To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcodOCtpjgrGtGnH1zoKjm3Bbpw6pZnLeAk.
This session will offer skills and share techniques for sustaining respectful and affirming discussions about uncomfortable topics like systemic racism and community policing.
For information, call 336-272-0359.