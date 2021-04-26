NCWorks hosting an in-person hiring event with multiple employers

The NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro, 2301 W. Meadowview Road, is hosting an in-person hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 27. For event details, visit https://guilfordworks.org/event/multi-employer-open-air-hiring-event/.

Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend: TRC Staffing, Taco Port, Ziehl-Abegg, and more,

Job seekers can engage with employers to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring and interview processes.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.

NCWorks Career Centers provide job seekers with a variety of no-cost resources to help job seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment. The City of Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development is the administrative arm of the NCWorks Career Centers in Greensboro and High Point.