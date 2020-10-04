Netflix's success is built on a 'culture of candor,' its co-CEO argues in a new book

An example would be Americans are very transactional in their trust building, so we work together and that's how we form trust. Brazilians are very conversation- or family- and meal-oriented, and you build trust by eating together and talking about non-work things. We've really adapted the Brazilian approach globally. It has been great for us to invest more in each other and (in) relationships and to take that time. That makes it easier to give each other feedback later.

Q: What does implementing the Brazilian culture mean?

A: It means staff meals, it means opening meetings and you know, talking about your kids or your last vacation. Spending a few minutes and valuing the human connection that we all have with each other, as opposed to jumping right in on the metrics and the core business issues. So we take a little time to just celebrate our friendships, our humanity together.

Q: Does Netflix apply its cultural rules to the way it deals with its partners?

A: The real core of what we do is internal among the employees. We've agreed to operate by this unique set of rules where we can all give each other feedback. With our talent, we'll find ways of giving them feedback, but it is a different way.