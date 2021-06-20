Northwest Guilford graduate Jana Yan has made and given away more than 15,000 face masks

She gave the nurses 20 masks. That was her first 20 — the first of 15,000 masks she has made.

“I saw a need in the community, and honestly, everyone I was talking to was trying to make the mask themselves, and they didn’t have the material,” she says. “And all these other people were buying out the material, and I had all this material at my house, and I knew I could make a few.

“But it turned into a lot more than I expected, and I never expected to do this project as long as I did,” she says. “I thought it would last, maybe, three months.”

Not quite.

‘Made With Love’

The headquarters of the Guilford Mask Project is really one room in Jana’s house.

“It’s a small, tight room,” she says. “There are three desks for each sewing machine, and all the cloth takes up the other half of the room. There’s also the ironing board and the steamer. So, it can be overwhelming if you stay in there too long. It’s, like, really crowded.”

Jana did have help, though. Such as her dad.

He would wash and iron all the cloth and make them as sanitary as possible. Then, Jana would put them together.