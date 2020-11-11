Peeling back the mystery of onions

It's an onion soup with curry powder, which, as it turns out, goes extremely well with onion soup. Fresh lime juice brings a nice, tart edge to it, and if the curry flavor is too strong or spicy, you can always temper it with a little cream.

No, that's not just an excuse to add cream to soup, but yes, it also is. A little cream makes almost any soup taste better; it's an old restaurant trick.

While searching for temptingly suitable dishes to make for this story, I stumbled upon a recipe for lettuce soup over a smooth onion custard. The lettuce soup was not onion-forward enough for my purposes, but I couldn't get the idea of onion custard out of my head.

It sounded heavenly, and it was. The recipe is from Joel Robuchon, who was even more of a culinary light than Pepin and Beard. The only question was what to do with it that still made the onions the centerpiece of the dish.

Strawberries go with onions, I thought (and they do, though the idea is unconventional). Balsamic vinegar especially goes with onions. And nothing can touch strawberries macerated in balsamic vinegar.