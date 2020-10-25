Pennsylvania college plans to power two farms from cafeteria waste, cow manure and brewery scraps

The total project cost is about $1 million, and the balance will be paid from a USDA grant and money from the school.

"For the college farm, this is really a game changer," Steiman said. "That will make us net energy producers."

Steiman said the biodigester should produce up to 300,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a year, or enough to power 25 homes.

However, in this case, it would power the school's farm where students grow and sell vegetables and beef, as well as the dairy farm, both in Boiling Springs, about six miles from the main campus. Dickinson also owns an adjoining farm that it leases to a dairy farmer.

The school's farm has been experimenting with a 2,000-gallon biodigester program since 2015. The new biodigester will expand the program into a commercial-scale operation. It will be placed on the dairy farm.

Cow manure from the dairy farm will go into the energy mix. Using manure in that way keeps it off the fields where it can pollute a local trout stream.